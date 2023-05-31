Plastic waste in paradise: Bosnia's Drina River

Nature and EnvironmentBosnia and HerzegovinaPlastic waste in paradise: Bosnia's Drina RiverTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBosnia and Herzegovina1 hour ago1 hour agoNegotiators from 175 countries are meeting in Paris to hammer out a global treaty to end plastic pollution. For communities impacted by plastic pollution, like those along Bosnia's scenic Drina River, solutions can't come fast enough.https://p.dw.com/p/4S72gAdvertisement