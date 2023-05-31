  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentBosnia and Herzegovina

Plastic waste in paradise: Bosnia's Drina River

1 hour ago

Negotiators from 175 countries are meeting in Paris to hammer out a global treaty to end plastic pollution. For communities impacted by plastic pollution, like those along Bosnia's scenic Drina River, solutions can't come fast enough.

A missile explodes over Kyiv, May 16, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs Russian missiles in early attack

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

Vladimir Putin, wearing a blazer and shirt and tie, looks off into the distance

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

Politics14 minutes ago
Asia

A pregnant woman

Pakistan: Will maternity leave law be implemented?

Society21 hours ago03:00 min
Germany

AfD protest against 'mad' government policies

Germany's far-right AfD profits from climate change spat

Politics21 hours ago
Europe

Police officers talk to radical right-wing MP Grzegorz Braun (right) at an event at the German Historical Institute, Warsaw, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Polish radical right-wing MP disrupts lecture on Holocaust

Politics21 hours ago
Middle East

A person sits near the dried-up Lake Hamun, a forlorn rowboat lying on the sand

What is the Iran-Taliban water conflict all about?

Nature and Environment24 hours ago
North America

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above New Mexico.

The future of space tourism

TravelMay 31, 202302:13 min
Latin America

A gigantic coal mining vehicle in La Guarija, Colombia

Glencore a big winner of Germany's Colombian coal binge

BusinessMay 31, 2023
