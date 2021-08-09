Plastic trash transformed into sneaker gold

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ashay Bhave's sneakers made of waste plastic are a runaway success as the sustainability race heats up,
India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
With Indian forests under pressure, Indigenous communities are working to preserve knowledge of their diverse and nutritious diets. In the country's cities, urban consumers are also getting a taste for the crops.
The COVID effect didn't last. Earth Overshoot Day, the day humanity exceeds its yearly allotment of the planet's biological assets, is nearly back to its record high. What can be done to ease the burden?
For the first time, India has recorded over 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a day. Three southern states have declared fresh lockdowns due to a surge in cases. Follow DW for the latest.
