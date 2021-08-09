 Plastic trash transformed into sneaker gold | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Plastic trash transformed into sneaker gold

Ashay Bhave's sneakers made of waste plastic are a runaway success as the sustainability race heats up,

Watch video 02:33

More in the Media Center

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 09.08.2021

During the current COVID-19 wave in India, just a few stores are allowed to operate and for limited periods only.

Pandemic causes havoc for India's retailers 13.05.2021

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 31.12.2021

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 31.12.2021

More from Business - special report

Elizabeth Holmes, center, enters federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud in Theranos trial 04.01.2022

Wind-park, Wind-turbines, Wind-energy, La Muela windpark near Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain. Spain has an established and competitive wind energy market. Its total capacity is among the highest in the world and is expected to grow strong and steady over the next few years. La Muela comprises 132, 750-kilowatt (KW) wind turbines manufactured by NEG-MICON. The total 99 MW is split into two 49.5 MW wind parks. The park has been operational since construction was completed in February 2003. The capacity of the wind park is enough to meet the energy needs of around 70,000 Spanish households. Shell WindEnergy's partners in the project include Renewable Energy Concepts AG, Falck Renewables Limited, Diputación General de Aragón. | Verwendung weltweit

Disused turbines get second wind 03.01.2022

Walnut farms in the western United States are being affected by supply chain bottlenecks.

Walnut farmers in western US suffering from supply chain bottlenecks 27.12.2021

March 6, 2019 - Balinese people sit in front of a giant effigy locally known as ogoh-ogoh that represents evil spirits to celebrate Nyepi, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday, and tourists visiting the island are asked not to leave their hotels and the airport will be closed. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) |

Bali tourism industry struggling with COVID-19 25.12.2021

More from Business

DW Business Europe & Asia

DW Business Europe & Asia 04.01.2022

Straßenszene in Trinidad: In einer Toreinfahrt in der Altstadt bietet ein Händler Fleisch und Gemüse an. Trinidad gilt als eine der schönsten Städte Kubas mit vielfältiger kolonialer Geschichte. Die Altstadt gehört zum Weltkulturerbe der UNESCO. (27.11.2017)

No pork on Cubans' plates at New Year amid sky-high inflation 03.01.2022

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 03.01.2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for England's COVID-19 lockdown easing announcement in London, Britain June 14, 2021. Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool via REUTERS

Hard times after hard Brexit 02.01.2022

Read also

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."

Local dishes prepared with wild edible plants namely Bat Pyllon and Jali Location: Meghalaya, India (c) NESFAS

Keeping Indigenous wild food traditions alive in India 04.05.2021

With Indian forests under pressure, Indigenous communities are working to preserve knowledge of their diverse and nutritious diets. In the country's cities, urban consumers are also getting a taste for the crops.

A view of Earth from the Space Shuttle Discovery shows late afternoon sun on the Andes Mountains, with glare and heavy cloud illumination.

Earth Overshoot Day moves forward by nearly a month 29.07.2021

The COVID effect didn't last. Earth Overshoot Day, the day humanity exceeds its yearly allotment of the planet's biological assets, is nearly back to its record high. What can be done to ease the burden?

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** Volunteers prepare to cremate the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Coronavirus digest: India's southern states order stricter lockdowns 08.05.2021

For the first time, India has recorded over 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a day. Three southern states have declared fresh lockdowns due to a surge in cases. Follow DW for the latest.