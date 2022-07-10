Planting tiny forests in cities

Nature and EnvironmentGermanyPlanting tiny forests in citiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGermanyLoraine Blumenthal | Julia Mielke10/07/2022October 7, 2022An initiative in Germany is planting trees to help increase biodiversity in urban areas and simply make people happier. The idea originally came from Japan but has been adapted to local needs using native tree species.https://p.dw.com/p/44NKpAdvertisement