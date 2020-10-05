Planet A: DW's new YouTube channel  

Have you ever wondered why SUVs are selling like crazy, even though they're so bad for the planet? Why cities all over the world really are sinking? Or how you can try to waste less food?

To answer these and many more questions on climate change and the environment, DW has launched its new YouTube channel, Planet A (youtube.com/DWPlanetA). It explores the shift toward an eco-friendly world — and shows what dealing with one of the most pressing issues of our time actually means.

If you sometimes feel overwhelmed by the whole climate chaos we're in, Planet A is the right place for you. We break down the small (and the big) and explain what each of us can do — and how the system needs to change.

Truly global look

Our videos look at problems from a global perspective and tackle the issues that affect every one of us. At the same time, we challenge Germany's image as being at the cutting edge of environmentalism and show what decisions made here mean for the rest of the world. Our "Boiled Down" video series breaks down our most pressing issues and takes you on a deep dive into environmental topics.

Coming soon: Why wildfires are everywhere and how to stop them — or how Europe (seemingly) combatted its air pollution. And in "On The Ground," we challenge ourselves to live more sustainably — and go behind the scenes of the systems we need to change.

