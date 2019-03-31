Plane with missing wheel lands at Tel Aviv airport

A plane carrying 152 people made a safe emergency landing at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on Monday afternoon, according to the Ben Gurion airport website.

The plane, which had come from the German city of Cologne, landed at 4:23 p.m. local time (1323 UTC).

The reason for the emergency landing of the Electra Air Boeing 737-400 was a damaged left tire, according to the Israeli Airport Authority, German news agency dpa reported.

Emergency services had been on high alert after local media reported the plane was due to make the emergency landing.

Dozens of rescue vehicles were on standby at the airport, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Debris seen on Cologne runway

Ground staff at Cologne airport reported seeing tire pieces and other debris on the runway after the plane had taken off.

The Jerusalem Post earlier reported that the plane would follow a low flight pattern before landing so that the damage could be inspected by experts ahead of the anticipated landing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook: "Good news from Ben Gurion Airport. I salute the emergency and rescue forces and the air force for their outstanding preparations!"

