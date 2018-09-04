Plane quarantined at New York's JFK airport amid reports of ill passengers on board

The office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said a passenger plane had been quarantined amid reports that a large number of passengers on board were ill.

Footage showed the plane, surrounded by emergency vehicles, sitting on the tarmac.

Officials from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were said to be at the scene, with the sick passengers believed to have developed temperatures. The plane, an Emirates double-decker airbus A380 traveling from Dubai, had landed shortly after 9 a.m. local time (1310 GMT), according to the airline.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that the flight had stopped in Mecca, which was currently in the grip of a flu outbreak. He said "early indications point to that as a possibility."

Emirates said the 10 passengers had been taken ill and were being looked after by local health officials "as a precaution." It said the remaining passengers remained on board, but would be allowed to disembark.

New York media outlets had initially put the number of ill passengers at about 100.

Passenger Larry Coben tweeted pictures of cabin crew and emergency responders leaving the aircraft. Coben said those on board had been asked to fill out a form from the CDC.

