Plane makes safe emergency landing at Israel's Ben Gurion airport

A plane carrying 152 people has made an emergency landing at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, according to flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 and local media.

The plane landed at 4:23 p.m. local time (1323 UTC), according to Flight Radar 24.

The reason for the emergency landing of the Electra Air Boeing 737-400 was a damaged left tire, according to the Israeli Airport

Authority, German news agency dpa reported.

Emergency services had been on high alert after local media reported the plane was due to make the emergency landing. More than 100 rescue vehicles were on standby at the airport, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The Electra Air 737 departed from Cologne, where ground staff reported seeing tire pieces and other debris on the runway after the plane had taken off.

The Jerusalem Post earlier reported that the plane would follow a low flight pattern before landing so that the damage could be inspected by experts ahead of the anticipated landing.

More to come...

