Plane crashes in Northern Mexico after takeoff

An Aeromexico flight departing from the northern Mexican city of Durango crashed near the airport upon take-off, at approximately 15:20 local time (20:20 UTC), Mexican authorities said. More than 80 passengers were injured, some seriously, but no deaths have been reported.

The aircraft was identified as flight 2431 and it was traveling from Durango to Mexico City, Aeromexico confirmed on Twitter. It was reported that some 97 passengers and four crew members were on the plane at the time of the accident.

The governor of the state of Durango, Jose Aispuro, confirmed on Twitter that an accident had ocurred at the Guadalupe Victoria Airport of Durango. Aispuro said he had deployed emergency and security personnel to the scene and in a later tweet, confirmed that everyone on board had survived the accident.

Bad weather at takeoff reported

Mexican broadcaster Milenio showed images of the scene of the crash, where the tail of the aircraft with the Aeromexico logo could be seen, with smoke and fire billowing from the fuselage.

Governor Aispuro said said to local media that the Mexico City bound plane was in the process of taking off, when a loud sound, "a bang", was heard and immediately the aircraft was on the ground.

"It was raining, there was a storm, I think they tried to halt the take-off but they did not manage to land on the tarmac. It fell where the tarmac ended and that is what caused the fire, as well as serious damage to the plane," Aispuro said to Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state's civil protection agency, said on local television that many passengers "managed to walk out of the plane."

Mexico's Transport Department, said that the plane "fell upon takeoff," but did not speculate on the possible cause of the accident.

jcg/aw (dpa, AP, Reuters)

