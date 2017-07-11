Plane carrying 132 crashes in China

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashed in the southern Guangxi Province on Monday, China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) said.

The number of casualties was unknown, but Guangxi's emergency services said rescuers were on their way to the crash site.

What we know so far

The plane was flying from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou. CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board.

Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 said the Boeing 737-89P rapidly lost speed before entering a sharp descent.

State media reported that the aircraft crashed in a mountainous region and sparked a fire in the forest.

China's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade and Aviation Safety Network said the last fatal jet accident was in 2010.

China Eastern is one of China's three major air carriers.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as details emerge

wmr/lo (AP, Reuters, dpa)