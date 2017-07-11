Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden infrastructure visit

A bridge collapsed in the US city of Pittsburgh on Friday morning, authorities announced.

Multiple police units were dispatched to the area, according to police radio traffic.

Mayor Ed Gainey arrived at the scene later in the morning. He told reporters that 10 people had received attention at the scene with three more being taken to hospital for minor injuries, but there were no fatalities.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said that four vehicles were involved, with unverified photos showing several cars stuck in the wreckage. One of the vehicles was a commuter bus.

Neighbors reportedly heard a continuous rumbling in the early hours of the morning.

City authorities called the road and bridge a "major artery" for the city.

Police cut the gas line after reporting a strong smell of natural gas in the area, pointing to a possible gas rupture.

Local media reported that nearby buildings had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

US President Joe Biden was set to visit Pittsburgh later in the day for an unconnected event. He is, coincidentally, planning to discuss the issue of infrastructure.

Biden has pushed for a $1 trillion government spending bill to improve the country's vast network of roads and bridges, many of which are in need of urgent repairs.

Watch video 01:48 US: Biden details $2 trillion infrastructure plan

