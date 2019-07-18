Pirates attack Greek oil tanker off Togo

Pirates attacked the Greek oil tanker Elka Aristotle of the coast of Togo's capital city Lome and kidnapped four sailors on Monday, according to Togo and Greek authorities.

One Greek sailor, two Filipinos and a Georgian were those taken hostage.

A security guard was also shot in the incident, which happened around 0300 Togo time (0300 UTC/GMT) Monday.

The Greek foreign ministry is intervening in the incident and the Greece's shipping ministry said it was "closely monitoring the issue."

The attack was carried out 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the port of Lome.

Pirate problems

According to the International Maritime Bureau, West Africa's Gulf of Guinea is a high-risk area for abductions and armed robbery.

The attack on Monday comes just days after a similar attack in the waters of Benin, neighbor to the west African nation.

Pirates abducted nine Filipino crew members from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of Benin on Saturday.

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.