Ping-Pong against Parkinson's

When Silke Kind plays table tennis, she can almost forget she has Parkinson's. Sport seems to help slow down the disease.

In everyday life, the right side of Silke Kind's body is often stiff; she trembles when cutting vegetables or using the computer mouse. Table tennis training has a positive effect, says her physiotherapist. However there are hardly any scientific studies on how ping pong affects the symptoms of Parkinson's – the disease itself is incurable. In Germany, there are about 170 Ping Pong Parkinson's support points and the interest is growing.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 01.04.2023 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 01.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC

SUN 02.04.2023 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 02.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 02.04.2023 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 02.04.2023 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 02.04.2023 – 21:15 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 01:45 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 04:45 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3