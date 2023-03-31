  1. Skip to content
Standbild Sendung Reporter | Parkinson-Patientin Silke Kind
Image: DW

Ping-Pong against Parkinson's

45 minutes ago

When Silke Kind plays table tennis, she can almost forget she has Parkinson's. Sport seems to help slow down the disease.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PY7O

In everyday life, the right side of Silke Kind's body is often stiff; she trembles when cutting vegetables or using the computer mouse. Table tennis training has a positive effect, says her physiotherapist. However there are hardly any scientific studies on how ping pong affects the symptoms of Parkinson's – the disease itself is incurable. In Germany, there are about 170 Ping Pong Parkinson's support points and the interest is growing. 
 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.04.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 01.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.04.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Ukraine updates: Bucha commemorates one year since massacre

Ukraine updates: Bucha commemorates one year since massacre

Conflicts4 hours ago
