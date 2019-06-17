 Pilot dies after Eurofighters collide in northern Germany | News | DW | 24.06.2019

Pilot dies after Eurofighters collide in northern Germany

A pilot has died after two German military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The planes were flying on a mission out of a major training center for the German air force.

Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday, said Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe.

Both pilots ejected and one of the pilots was found alive, hanging in a tree canopy after deploying his parachute.

The Luftwaffe confirmed reports that the other pilot was found dead. Police had reported finding human remains in the area.

The pilots were part of a trio of Eurofighters flying a mission out of Laage, near Rostock. 

They were part of the Tactical Air Force Wing 73, known as "Steinhoff," a fighter wing that specializes in general air defence and is the chief training center for pilots of the Eurofighter Typhoon in Germany.

Two plumes of smoke billow up, 10km from each other

After the crash, two plumes of smoke could be seen about 10 kilometers apart

Read more: Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report

The aircraft collided shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) near Lake Mueritz, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin.

Witnesses shared video footage of smoke billowing from two sites reportedly about 10 kilometers apart. Reports emerged that the wreckage had caused fires but that the flames had been extinguished.

At least part of the wreckage fell on the area of Malchow, with police warning locals not to approach. There were conflicting reports on whether the aircraft were carrying ammunition. Later, however, the Luftwaffe denied those reports, saying the craft were not loaded.

The state interior minister was due to fly in to the area to manage the situation.

aw, dv/rc (AFP, dpa)   

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, the 16-meter-long plane's flight hours have been cut from 3,000 to 1,500. The Defense Ministry says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's deployment.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Very advanced … in years

    Tornado fighters have been flying for 40 years. Currently, only 38 of Germany's 89 fighters are operational. The Transall C-160 planes suffer from a similar fate: only 25 of the existing 57 transport planes, developed in the 1960s, are combat ready. The Transall's successor Airbus A400M has been delayed for years.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    The Bundeswehr's fleet of helicopters is also hard-hit. Only ten of the 31 modern Tiger combat helicopters are operational, and only four of 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters are airworthy. The NH90 and CH53 transport copters have similar deficiency rates.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    Only 70 of the 189 Boxer transport tanks are currently available for training or operation purposes. In case of an emergency, the Bundeswehr could deploy about half of the 406 Marder armored personnel carriers. The track vehicle was launched in 1971.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    In December 2001, the Bundeswehr decided to purchase five K130 corvettes, scheduled to be operational in 2007. Faulty gear drives, air conditioning and software were to blame for a lengthy delay. Even after the warships were launched, only two were immediately operational.

  • Bundesverteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen steht auf einem Flugplatz der NATO in Hohn (Foto: reuters)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Consequences for von der Leyen?

    The defense equipment issue is the first major crisis Ursula von der Leyen faces since taking over the defense portfolio at the end of 2013. Her predecessors are to blame, however, for cutting costs for spare parts. Von der Leyen refers to a "phase of drastic change" in the airplane sector and "shortages" due to repairs.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


