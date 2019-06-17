Pilot dies after Eurofighters collide in northern Germany

A pilot has died after two German military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The planes were flying on a mission out of a major training center for the German air force.
Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday, said Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe.
Both pilots ejected and one of the pilots was found alive, hanging in a tree canopy after deploying his parachute.
The Luftwaffe confirmed reports that the other pilot was found dead. Police had reported finding human remains in the area.
The pilots were part of a trio of Eurofighters flying a mission out of Laage, near Rostock.
They were part of the Tactical Air Force Wing 73, known as "Steinhoff," a fighter wing that specializes in general air defence and is the chief training center for pilots of the Eurofighter Typhoon in Germany.
Read more: Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report
The aircraft collided shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1200 UTC) near Lake Mueritz, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin.
Witnesses shared video footage of smoke billowing from two sites reportedly about 10 kilometers apart. Reports emerged that the wreckage had caused fires but that the flames had been extinguished.
At least part of the wreckage fell on the area of Malchow, with police warning locals not to approach. There were conflicting reports on whether the aircraft were carrying ammunition. Later, however, the Luftwaffe denied those reports, saying the craft were not loaded.
The state interior minister was due to fly in to the area to manage the situation.
aw, dv/rc (AFP, dpa)
