10 images
TravelGlobal issues
Martin Koch
November 23, 2022
https://p.dw.com/p/4E99c
The back of a black jacket reads "war crimes prosecutor"

Germany to criminalize denying war crimes, genocide

Politics12 hours ago
Africa

Sekinat Quadri hits a boxing bag

Nigeria's next boxing queen

Nigeria's next boxing queen

Society4 hours ago01:39 min
Asia

Men in white suits with spray guns

China's zero-COVID policy pushes society to the limit

China's zero-COVID policy pushes society to the limit

Health4 hours ago
Germany

Old-style family homes in a neighborhood

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 23, 2022
Europe

Polish soldiers building a razor-wire border fence on the border between Poland and the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, November 16, 2022

The Barbed Wire Curtain: Poland fortifies border with Russia

The Barbed Wire Curtain: Poland fortifies border with Russia

Politics2 hours ago
Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

Society7 hours ago04:52 min
North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Politics9 hours ago
Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
