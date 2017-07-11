 Piers Corbyn, brother of Jeremy Corbyn, arrested: reports | News | DW | 19.12.2021

News

Piers Corbyn, brother of Jeremy Corbyn, arrested: reports

Piers Corbyn is reported to have been arrested after calling for MPs' offices to be burnt down. British police confirm that a man in his 70s remains in custody.

A protester holds up a placard at a demonstration against vaccinations and government restrictions designed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in London

Prominent anti-vaccination figure, Piers Corbyn — the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn — has been arrested after allegedly urging members of the public to burn down MPs' offices, British media reported on Sunday.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that a man in his 70s had been arrested "on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson."

Corbyn's alleged incitement to arson came just weeks after British politician David Amess was murdered at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex in October.

More to follow…

