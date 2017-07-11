Piers Corbyn, brother of Jeremy Corbyn, arrested: reports

Prominent anti-vaccination figure, Piers Corbyn — the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn — has been arrested after allegedly urging members of the public to burn down MPs' offices, British media reported on Sunday.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that a man in his 70s had been arrested "on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson."

Corbyn's alleged incitement to arson came just weeks after British politician David Amess was murdered at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex in October.

More to follow…