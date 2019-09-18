Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a professional football player with English Premier League club Arsenal. The French-born Gabon international previously spent several seasons with Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund.

The son of former Gabonese captain Pierre Aubameyang joined Arsenal for a reported fee of £56 million (€64 million, $72 million) during the 2018 January transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang began his professional career at AC Milan in 2008, but never made a first team appearance with the Italian giants, going intead out on loan to several Ligue 1 clubs. He moved to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2013 where he would establish himself as one of the Bundesliga's stop scorers, finding the back of the net 141 times in 213 matches. Aubameyang was named African Player of the Year in 2015.