Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a professional football player with English Premier League club Arsenal. The French-born Gabon international previously spent several seasons with Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund.

The son of former Gabonese captain Pierre Aubameyang joined Arsenal for a reported fee of £56 million (€64 million, $72 million) during the 2018 January transfer window. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang began his professional career at AC Milan in 2008, but never made a first team appearance with the Italian giants, going intead out on loan to several Ligue 1 clubs. He moved to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2013 where he would establish himself as one of the Bundesliga's stop scorers, finding the back of the net 141 times in 213 matches. Aubameyang was named African Player of the Year in 2015.

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 1, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Europa League: On-fire Aubameyang returns to Germany 18.09.2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League boasting a phenomenal goalscoring record with Arsenal. But will the hot-shot striker get the trophies his talent deserves?
dpatopbilder - 21.04.2018, Großbritannien, West Bromwich: Fußball: Premier League, England, West Bromwich Albion - FC Liverpool, 35. Spieltag, im Stadion The Hawthorns. Der Torschütze Mohamed Salah von Liverpool feiert das zweite Tor seiner Mannschaft. Foto: Nigel French/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Mohamed Salah nets second African Footballer of the Year title 08.01.2019

Egypt and Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah has picked up the Confederation of African Football's top player award for a second successive year. The Bundesliga's Achraf Hakimi was honored in the youth player category.
ARCHIV - 18.09.2018, Belgien, Brügge: Fußball: Champions League, FC Brügge - Borussia Dortmund, Gruppenphase, Gruppe A, 1. Spieltag im Jan-Breydel-Stadion. Dortmunds Christian Pulisic jubelt über seinen Treffer zum 1:0. Borussia Dortmunds Angreifer Christian Pulisic wechselt zum FC Chelsea, bleibt dem Fußball-Bundesligisten aber bis zum kommenden Sommer erhalten. Wie der Herbstmeister am Mittwoch (02.01.2019) mitteilte, wird Pulisic mit sofortiger Wirkung zum Club aus der Premier League transferiert. (zu dpa-Meldung: «BVB-Angreifer Pulisic wechselt im Sommer zum FC Chelsea» vom 02.01.2019) Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Opinion: Chelsea and Dortmund profit from Pulisic transfer 02.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund have kicked off 2019 by executing another extraordinary move on the transfer chessboard. Christian Pulisic’s €64 million switch to Chelsea is a win-win for both parties, DW's James Thorogood writes.
Chelsea s Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the FA Cup match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date 28th January 2018. Picture credit should read: David Klein/Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK

How will Michy Batshuayi fit in at Borussia Dortmund? 01.02.2018

The window has shut, the dust has settled and Dortmund now need to find a way to cope without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Michy Batshuayi is BVB's solution, in the short term at least, but is he really the answer?
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid - Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany - September 26, 2017 Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal for reported €64 million 31.01.2018

One of the Bundesliga's longest-running transfer sagas has come to an end, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing for Premier League side Arsenal. The reported €64 million fee is a record for the English side.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Newcastle on January 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joins Dortmund as Aubameyang replacement 31.01.2018

The Belgium striker will have big boots to fill at Dortmund. But the deal is a loan, which takes some of the pressure off as the former Marseille man tries to adjust to the Bundesliga.

Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2017/2018 Testspiel in der Allianz Arena FC Bayern Muenchen - SG Sonnenhof Grovüaspach 09.01.2018 Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern Muenchen) FOTO: Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx |

The biggest Bundesliga deals of the January transfer window 31.01.2018

The time for talk is nearly over, with contracts signed and players settling in to new clubs. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future has dominated the January window but there's been plenty of other big Bundesliga deals.
27.05.2017 BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 27: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund reacts during the DFB Cup final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on May 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Opinion: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer saga leaves a bitter taste 31.01.2018

Arsenal have finally got their man, signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund for €64 million. But the unedifying nature of the transfer leaves a bitter taste, writes DW’s Michael Da Silva.
AUBAMEYANG Pierre Team Borussia Dortmund Fussball Bundesliga DFL Saison 2016-2017 Spiel Borussia Dortmund-SC Freiburg 2 : 2 am 27. Januar 2018 im Signal Iduna Park Dortmund | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Who will replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund? 30.01.2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tumultuous stint at Borussia Dortmund looks to be close to the end. His exceptional strike rate will be tough to replace, but what are the options? DW takes a closer look.
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - JANUARY 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - PALESTINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Leaders pose for a family photo during the 30th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on January 28, 2018. Palestinian Presidency - Handout / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

AfricaLink on Air - 29 January 2018 29.01.2018

African leaders call for more efforts to fight corruption and boost cooperation as AU summit ends+++23 African countries sign a treaty for cheaper air travel with free market launch+++Why farmers in Uganda are worried bout plans to introduce GMO in the country+++Cervical cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe
27.01.2018+++Dortmund, Deutschland+++ Fußball: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg, 20. Spieltag am 27.01.2018 im Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Dortmunds Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang geht nachdenklich über den Platz. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Guido Kirchner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Borussia Dortmund’s demise runs deeper than Aubameyang’s ill-discipline 27.01.2018

The Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soap opera is a serious problem for Borussia Dortmund. But DW's James Thorogood believes it is distracting from the club’s regression and the turmoil it has created.
27.01.2018+++Dortmund, Deutschland+++ Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 27, 2018 SC Freiburg’s Nils Petersen (not pictured) scores their second goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

Bundesliga LIVE: Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim, Dortmund welcome Freiburg 27.01.2018

Dortmund rescue a point after Nils Petersen's astonishing goal for Freiburg while Bayern survive an early scare before thrashing Hoffenheim. HSV draw in Leipzig, Schalke win in Stuttgart and Cologne draw with Augsburg.
Jupp Heynckes, Trainer des Fußball-Bundesligisten FC Bayern München, geht am 02.01.2018 durch den Flughafen in München (Bayern) , bevor er mit der Mannschaft den Flug ins Trainingslager nach Doha in Katar antritt. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Bayern Munich rule out Julian Nagelsmann as champions plot Hoffenheim revenge 25.01.2018

Bayern Munich are looking to make a statement of intent when they face Hoffenheim on Saturday — on and off the field. There have also been developments in the search for a long-term successor to Jupp Heynckes.

Deutschland Bayern München gegen Werder Bremen | Thomas Müller (Reuters/M. Rehle)

Bundesliga Matchday 19 in pictures 20.01.2018

Borussia Dortmund kicked things off with a whimper on Friday as they labored to a draw in Berlin. On Saturday, the basement battle between Hamburg and Cologne draws the eye while Bayern Munich host Bremen on Sunday.
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and Hertha's Mitchell Weiser, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) |

Impressive Jadon Sancho fails to paper over Dortmund cracks 19.01.2018

Borussia Dortmund fell flat once again as they traveled to face Hertha Berlin. Jadon Sancho was a rare positive in a 1-1 draw and Dortmund's youth policy could fall apart without a revamped transfer strategy.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - January 19, 2018 Borussia Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050

Shinji Kagawa rescues point for Borussia Dortmund in Berlin 19.01.2018

Borussia Dortmund's difficult start to 2018 continues after they needed a goal from Shinji Kagawa to rescue a point in Berlin. The Japanese midfielder's header was one BVB's few bright spots in a 1-1 draw with Hertha.
