Smart Speakers

Picture guide - DW Audio News on Amazon Alexa

Step by step picture guide to configure DW Audio News on Amazon Alexa smart speakers.

  • Open the Alexa app on your mobile device.and on More at the bottom right.

    Open the Alexa app on your mobile device.

    Tap on "More" at the bottom right.

  • Tap on Settings.

    Tap on "Settings".

    Configure the app in the following steps.

  • Scroll down to the News section and tap on it.

    Scroll down to the "News" section.

    Tap on it.

  • Tap on Edit next to Flash Briefing.

    Edit the "Flash Briefing" section.

    Tap on "Edit" next to "Flash Briefing"

  • Tap the plus sign next to the Add content section.

    Add Content.

    Tap the plus sign next to the "Add content" section.

  • Tap on the magnifying glas in the upper right corner to look up DW and select the skill DW News Brief

    Tap on the magnifying glas in the upper right corner.

    Look up "DW" and select the skill "DW News Brief"

  • Activate the skill by tapping on Enable to use.

    Activate the skill.

    Tap on "Enable to use"

  • Tap on Settings again to make further adjustments.

    Tap on "Settings" again.

    You can make further adjustments.

  • Tap on Edit, organize your news sources and save with Done. You need to drag the DW skill to the top position to make sure the audio news from DW are played in the first place when giving the voice command Alexa, play my Flash Briefing or Alexa, what's in the news?.

    Tap on "Edit", organize your news sources and save with "Done".

    You need to drag the DW skill to the top position to make sure the audio news from DW are played in the first place when giving the voice command "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing" or "Alexa, what's in the news?".


