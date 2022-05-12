Picture guide - DW Audio News on Amazon Alexa

Step by step picture guide to configure DW Audio News on Amazon Alexa smart speakers.
Open the Alexa app on your mobile device.
Tap on "More" at the bottom right.
Tap on "Settings".
Configure the app in the following steps.
Scroll down to the "News" section.
Tap on it.
Edit the "Flash Briefing" section.
Tap on "Edit" next to "Flash Briefing"
Add Content.
Tap the plus sign next to the "Add content" section.
Tap on the magnifying glas in the upper right corner.
Look up "DW" and select the skill "DW News Brief"
Activate the skill.
Tap on "Enable to use"
Tap on "Settings" again.
You can make further adjustments.
Tap on "Edit", organize your news sources and save with "Done".
You need to drag the DW skill to the top position to make sure the audio news from DW are played in the first place when giving the voice command "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing" or "Alexa, what's in the news?".
