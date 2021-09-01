 Pick up a pen and write a letter | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 01.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Pick up a pen and write a letter

September 1 is World Letter Writing Day. Here's what inspired Australian photographer Richard Simpkin to start it, along with a selection of unusual letters.

  • Stationery, ink and quill (Fotlia/rsester)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Say it with ink

    Good news for the classically inclined: Writing a letter using ink and a quill is back in fashion. In many shops in Germany, one can choose different widths of nib that influence the look of the script.

  • The signature of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (picture-alliance/dpa)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    From one German poet to another

    The signature is a crucial part of every letter, so don't be afraid to express yourself. After all, your signature may one day be considered art: In many museums and literary archives in Germany, historical letters are admired by thousands of visitors. This photo shows a letter from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to Friedrich Schiller on display in the National Museum in Weimar.

  • German Emperor Charles V's writ of escort (picture alliance/akg-images)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    An imperial craft

    In the Middle Ages, only artists and official writers were permitted to write letters, as letterwriting was considered a craft. Letters of the imperial court were particularly lush in design. Just take a look at this official document from 1521, in which German Emperor Charles V summoned Martin Luther to the Reichstag in Worms, where he was to recant his controversial theses.

  • A caricature in a letter by Albrecht Dürer (picture-alliance/dpa/Muenchner Verlagsgruppe GmbH)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    The emoji of the past

    The ornamentation of private letters was left to the skills of each writer. Nuremberg painter Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) loved scribbling small funny drawings and sketches of his contemporaries in his letters, which shows that emoji are not a modern invention. Dürer addressed this letter to his friend, lawyer and author Willibald Pirckheimer (1470-1530).

  • Golden letter (picture-alliance/dpa)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    A valuable message

    Highly official letters were not written on paper or parchment. Monarchs who were keen to demonstrate their wealth fancied much more valuable materials such as pure gold. On top of that, this letter from Burmese king George Alaungphaya to English King George II 1756 is adorned with 24-carat rubies. It is stored in the vault of the Leibniz Library in Hanover.

  • A letter written on the Titanic (picture alliance / AP Photo)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Greetings from the Titanic

    Some letters are not valued for the material they're written on but rather for their historic significance. This one from 1912 was composed by Esther Hart, who traveled on the luxury steamboat Titanic together with her husband and daughter. She wanted to mail the letter after arriving to New York. Esther was one of the 710 survivors of the tragedy. She carried the letter in her coat pocket.

  • Letter from Warsaw ghetto (picture alliance/dpa/P. Supernak)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Letters as witnesses

    Jewish emigrants and refugees from Nazi Germany had often very little time to pack up personal belongings. Everything had to fit into a suitcase, and the Gestapo frisked everyone who was on the deportation lists, which is why this letter from the ghetto in Warsaw is particularly precious. The rare specimen is owned by the Historical Institute in Warsaw.

  • Letter to President Obama (whitehouse.gov)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Dear Mr. President

    This one is proof that letters have a place even in modern times as well. A six-year-old boy named Alex sent it directly to to US President Barack Obama in the White House in Washington, asking him to help a little boy from Syria he'd seen in a photo sitting alone in a rescue vehicle after a bomb attack in Aleppo. Today, the letter is in the White House archives.

    Author: Heike Mund (jt)


  • Stationery, ink and quill (Fotlia/rsester)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Say it with ink

    Good news for the classically inclined: Writing a letter using ink and a quill is back in fashion. In many shops in Germany, one can choose different widths of nib that influence the look of the script.

  • The signature of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (picture-alliance/dpa)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    From one German poet to another

    The signature is a crucial part of every letter, so don't be afraid to express yourself. After all, your signature may one day be considered art: In many museums and literary archives in Germany, historical letters are admired by thousands of visitors. This photo shows a letter from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to Friedrich Schiller on display in the National Museum in Weimar.

  • German Emperor Charles V's writ of escort (picture alliance/akg-images)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    An imperial craft

    In the Middle Ages, only artists and official writers were permitted to write letters, as letterwriting was considered a craft. Letters of the imperial court were particularly lush in design. Just take a look at this official document from 1521, in which German Emperor Charles V summoned Martin Luther to the Reichstag in Worms, where he was to recant his controversial theses.

  • A caricature in a letter by Albrecht Dürer (picture-alliance/dpa/Muenchner Verlagsgruppe GmbH)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    The emoji of the past

    The ornamentation of private letters was left to the skills of each writer. Nuremberg painter Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528) loved scribbling small funny drawings and sketches of his contemporaries in his letters, which shows that emoji are not a modern invention. Dürer addressed this letter to his friend, lawyer and author Willibald Pirckheimer (1470-1530).

  • Golden letter (picture-alliance/dpa)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    A valuable message

    Highly official letters were not written on paper or parchment. Monarchs who were keen to demonstrate their wealth fancied much more valuable materials such as pure gold. On top of that, this letter from Burmese king George Alaungphaya to English King George II 1756 is adorned with 24-carat rubies. It is stored in the vault of the Leibniz Library in Hanover.

  • A letter written on the Titanic (picture alliance / AP Photo)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Greetings from the Titanic

    Some letters are not valued for the material they're written on but rather for their historic significance. This one from 1912 was composed by Esther Hart, who traveled on the luxury steamboat Titanic together with her husband and daughter. She wanted to mail the letter after arriving to New York. Esther was one of the 710 survivors of the tragedy. She carried the letter in her coat pocket.

  • Letter from Warsaw ghetto (picture alliance/dpa/P. Supernak)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Letters as witnesses

    Jewish emigrants and refugees from Nazi Germany had often very little time to pack up personal belongings. Everything had to fit into a suitcase, and the Gestapo frisked everyone who was on the deportation lists, which is why this letter from the ghetto in Warsaw is particularly precious. The rare specimen is owned by the Historical Institute in Warsaw.

  • Letter to President Obama (whitehouse.gov)

    World Letter Writing Day revives an ancient tradition

    Dear Mr. President

    This one is proof that letters have a place even in modern times as well. A six-year-old boy named Alex sent it directly to to US President Barack Obama in the White House in Washington, asking him to help a little boy from Syria he'd seen in a photo sitting alone in a rescue vehicle after a bomb attack in Aleppo. Today, the letter is in the White House archives.

    Author: Heike Mund (jt)


Australian writer and photographer Richard Simpkin initiated World Letter Writing Day (WLWD) in 2014, marked every year since on September 1.

In the 1990s, he started writing letters to various Australians he saw as legendary, and he was always excited to read their replies: "Some were typed, the others were handwritten, and at the bottom was the legend's signature which only they themselves could personally do." he remembers.

The letters led to a book project, "Australian Legends," with Simpkin meeting, photographing and interviewing 80 people who had reacted to his letters. 

No short cuts

People are more expressive when they write a letter, Simpkin argues on his website. "We try not to make spelling mistakes when we write, we usually take pride in our hand writing and we all want our letters to look and sometimes feel special to the receiver." People make more of an effort, he concludes.

Without forgoing emails, texts and social media, Simpkin urges people to pick up a pen and write the occasional letter, too.

Click on the above picture gallery to find out more about the age-old art of letter writing.

DW recommends

Letter handwritten by Einstein sells for $1.2 million

The letter included the fourth known example of Einstein writing the "E=mc²" equation by hand. It was originally expected to sell for around $400,000.  

Letters from Adolf Hitler's father give rare glimpse into dictator's upbringing

Like father, like son — Adolf Hitler's father was also self-taught, smug and greatly overestimated himself, writes veteran Austrian historian Roman Sandgruber in a new book.  

"Reading you loud and clear..." - Voices from Behind the Iron Curtain

In 1949, at the outset of the Cold War, the BBC invited people in East Germany to send in letters. Anonymously, of course.  