Picasso’s Path in Málaga

Spain is marking the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death. The famous artist died on 8 April 1973. Euromaxx reporter Diana Piñeros explores his birthplace, Málaga.

Also on Euromaxx:

Image: Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

A Most Iconic Building: The Elbphilharmonie

All over the world, many have seen images of Hamburg’s iconic concert hall, the Elbphilharmonie. Reporter Laila Abdalla reveals five surprises she’s discovered about this architectural masterpiece.

Image: Gamberorosso TV

From refugee to top chef - Victoire Gouloubi

Moving from the sink to a star at the stove. Victoire Gouloubi’s life is a dream come true. A look at how the former refugee make it into the major leagues of Italian cooking?

Image: Jan Hendrik Jansen

A 170-year-old house gets a major facelift

A couple in northern Germany is living the dream after renovating a 170-year-old house with a traditional thatched roof. The face-lifted façade has a historic feel while the interior boasts a modern flair.

Image: DW

Bespoke Shoemaker Adele Williamson

Tradition tops the table at Britain’s oldest shoemaker. Their creations even grace royal feet. Now, for the first time female shoemaker Adele Williamson is handling the heel iron.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 08.04.2023 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 08.04.2023 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 09.04.2023 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 09.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC

MON 10.04.2023 – 00:02 UTC

MON 10.04.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3