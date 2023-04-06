  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Pablo Picasso | spanischer Künstler
Image: dpa/picture alliance

Picasso’s Path in Málaga

52 minutes ago

Spain is marking the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death. The famous artist died on 8 April 1973. Euromaxx reporter Diana Piñeros explores his birthplace, Málaga.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pn8u

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Euromaxx-Sendung | Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
Image: Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

A Most Iconic Building: The Elbphilharmonie

All over the world, many have seen images of Hamburg’s iconic concert hall, the Elbphilharmonie. Reporter Laila Abdalla reveals five surprises she’s discovered about this architectural masterpiece.

 

 

 

Euromaxx-Sendung | Italien Küche KOngo
Image: Gamberorosso TV

From refugee to top chef - Victoire Gouloubi

Moving from the sink to a star at the stove. Victoire Gouloubi’s life is a dream come true. A look at how the former refugee make it into the major leagues of Italian cooking?

 

 

 

Euromaxx-Sendung | Reetdach
Image: Jan Hendrik Jansen

A 170-year-old house gets a major facelift

A couple in northern Germany is living the dream after renovating a 170-year-old house with a traditional thatched roof. The face-lifted façade has a historic feel while the interior boasts a modern flair.

 

 

 

Adele Williamson
Image: DW

Bespoke Shoemaker Adele Williamson 

Tradition tops the table at Britain’s oldest shoemaker. Their creations even grace royal feet. Now, for the first time female shoemaker Adele Williamson is handling the heel iron.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 08.04.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 08.04.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 10.04.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

PoliticsApril 5, 202301:26 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah is loaded into a truck after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Nature and EnvironmentApril 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland

Why Poland is taking so long to build floating gas terminal

Why Poland is taking so long to build floating gas terminal

Business7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Conflicts18 hours ago02:27 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Science6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage