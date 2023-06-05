Picasso's 'Buste de Femme' on auction in Germany

The late work by Pablo Picasso, a portrait of his second wife, being auctioned in Germany, is estimated to sell for at least € 1.5 million ($1.6 million).

In 1971, two years before his death, Pablo Picasso created the painting "Buste de femme." Art historians have identified the woman in the painting as Picasso's second wife, Jacqueline Roque.



The two met in 1953, and Roque, who was born in France in 1927, was more than forty years younger than the Spanish-born artist Picasso. They married following the death of the painter's first wife, Olga Khokhlova.



Picasso depicted Roque, with her thick dark hair and classically Mediterranean facial features, more often any of his numerous mistresses or his other wife.

None of her predecessors devoted their lives so fully to Picasso — who moved to France in 1904 — as Roque did. She was at his side almost continuously until his death on April 8, 1973, which left her utterly bereft. Emaciated and severely depressed, she took her own life 13 years later. Roque had worshipped Picasso and called him her "sun." At the time of her suicide, Roche was 59 years old.

'Buste de Femmes' from Roque's estate

The painting of Roque is originally from her estate, and will be auctioned on June 5 by the Cologne auction house Van Ham on behalf of a German private collector. It's estimated to fetch between €1.5 to 2.4 million ($1.6 - 2.6 million), a bargain compared to the record-breaking $179.4 million dollars (some €160 million euros) paid for Picasso's "The Women of Algiers." But that’s in part because the artist's later works are in general valued less highly on the art market.

To try to drive up the price of "Buste de Femme," a PR campaign was launched which saw the work displayed in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg. According to Van Ham, this is the first time in nearly 25 years that a major work by Picasso has gone on auction in Germany.

Picasso used his power

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, and museums around the world are paying tribute with exhibitions. But the celebrations have also increasingly focused on the Spanish-born artist's relationships with his wives and mistresses. Only now — in the wake of #MeToo and a new wave of self-assertion — is the degree to which Picasso knew how to exploit his power and influence becoming apparent.

The artist himself made no secret of that. He once said of himself that he divided women into goddesses and doormats, and almost all of the women in his life underwent this metamorphosis. But now, on the occasion of the anniversary year, book publications and exhibitions are drawing attention to it. Some art connoisseurs are starting to see Pablo Picasso being pulled off his pedestal.

This article was originally written in German.