Picasso's 'Buste de femme' from 1971 on show at the Van Ham auction house in Cologne, with woman walking by the painting.
Pablo Picasso's 'Buste de femme' from 1971Image: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance
ArtsGermany

Picasso's 'Buste de Femme' on auction in Germany

Sabine Oelze
24 minutes ago

The late work by Pablo Picasso, a portrait of his second wife, being auctioned in Germany, is estimated to sell for at least € 1.5 million ($1.6 million).

https://p.dw.com/p/4SBwa

In 1971, two years before his death, Pablo Picasso created the painting "Buste de femme." Art historians have identified the woman in the painting as Picasso's second wife, Jacqueline Roque.

The two met in 1953, and Roque, who was born in France in 1927, was more than forty years younger than the Spanish-born artist Picasso. They married following the death of the painter's first wife, Olga Khokhlova.

Picasso depicted Roque, with her thick dark hair and classically Mediterranean facial features, more often any of his numerous mistresses or his other wife.

None of her predecessors devoted their lives so fully to Picasso — who moved to France in 1904 as Roque did. She was at his side almost continuously until his death on April 8, 1973, which left her utterly bereft. Emaciated and severely depressed, she took her own life 13 years later. Roque had worshipped Picasso and called him her "sun." At the time of her suicide, Roche was 59 years old. 

'Buste de Femmes' from Roque's estate 

The painting of Roque is originally from her estate, and will be auctioned on June 5 by the Cologne auction house Van Ham on behalf of a German private collector. It's estimated to fetch between €1.5 to 2.4 million ($1.6 - 2.6 million), a bargain compared to the record-breaking $179.4 million dollars (some €160 million euros) paid for Picasso's "The Women of Algiers." But that’s in part because the artist's later works are in general valued less highly on the art market.  

To try to drive up the price of "Buste de Femme," a PR campaign was launched which saw the work displayed in Berlin, Munich and Hamburg. According to Van Ham, this is the first time in nearly 25 years that a major work by Picasso has gone on auction in Germany. 

Picasso used his power 

'Picasso Sculptor' exhibition opens in Malaga

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, and museums around the world are paying tribute with exhibitions. But the celebrations have also increasingly focused on the Spanish-born artist's relationships with his wives and mistresses. Only now in the wake of #MeToo and a new wave of self-assertion is the degree to which Picasso knew how to exploit his power and influence becoming apparent. 

The artist himself made no secret of that. He once said of himself that he divided women into goddesses and doormats, and almost all of the women in his life underwent this metamorphosis. But now, on the occasion of the anniversary year, book publications and exhibitions are drawing attention to it. Some art connoisseurs are starting to see Pablo Picasso being pulled off his pedestal. 

This article was originally written in German. 

 

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso is famous and infamous for the way he treated his wives, muses and mistresses. He saw them as either "goddesses" or "doormats." Is it time to knock the Spanish art icon off his pedestal?
ArtsApril 4, 2023
Picture of a woman looking at a painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

Dispute over a Picasso: Is 'Madame Soler' looted art?

Dispute over a Picasso: Is 'Madame Soler' looted art?

The heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy want the painting back, but the Bavarian State Painting Collections sees itself as the rightful owner. An unresolved restitution case with a bitter aftertaste.
ArtsMarch 28, 2023
Josephine Baker young woman with short slicked back hair lsmiles propped onna tiger skin rug

Josephine Baker: Dancer, spy and activist

Josephine Baker: Dancer, spy and activist

Josephine Baker was a renowned revue star, a diva, a freedom fighter, and an activist. The Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn is dedicating a new exhibition to the legendary African American performer from the 1920s.
CultureMay 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
