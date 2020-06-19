 Photographer Martin Schoeller gets ′Close Up′ | Arts | DW | 19.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Photographer Martin Schoeller gets 'Close Up'

Portraits of Jack Nicholson, Angela Merkel or drag queens: Photographer Martin Schoeller became internationally renowned with his large format close-ups. He is on show in different German cities.

Martin Schoeller at 'Close Up' exhibition with a portrait of Jack Nicholson (DW/H. Mund)

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, there will be no opening event for the new Martin Schoeller show, but the public can come and admire the 40 large format photographs at Berlin's Camera Work photo gallery as of June 20 — and online, too, of course.

Schoeller learned the art of photography at Berlin's Lette-Verein organization for applied arts. In 1993, he moved to New York, where he spent three years working for star photographer Annie Leibovitz, travelling the world, meeting film and music industry celebrities.

The young German freelance professional photographer developed a style of his own and offered his work to print editors. "At the beginning, the editors didn't understand my close-ups at all," Schoeller told DW. "At the time, I mainly photographed friends. ... until an editor gave me a photo opportunity, a shoot with Vanessa Redgrave."

The Redgrave shoot catapulted him into another league from one day to the next. "In 1998, I photographed three weddings and had a badly paid still-life job," he recalls. A year later, "I suddenly had 127 jobs, which was overwhelming. I slept for an average of four hours in those days because there was so much to do," Schoeller says, still amazed decades later at how his career skyrocketed.

  • Angela Merkel,2010 // Aje Unique Graham, 2015 (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    Angela Merkel / Aje Unique Graham

    Photographer Martin Schoeller, who grew up in Frankfurt and later trained with Annie Leibowitz in New York, where he is based, rose to fame with his "big head" portrait style taken with the camera at eye level. From Hollywood stars like Denzel Washington to world leaders like Barack Obama and, in this case, Angela Merkel, his extreme close-up portraits also took him to the streets.

  • Drag Queen, Los Angeles (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    Drag Queen, Los Angeles

    "Drag Queens" is Martin Schoeller's most recent series, and remains a work in progress. In March 2020 he photographed one of Berlin's best known drag queens, though he wants her to remain anonymous. Discretion is important, he says: "Nowadays photos live on the net forever. And people are worried about their image."

  • Female bodybuilder by Martin Schoeller (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    Female bodybuilders

    By chance Martin Schoeller came into contact with the bodybuilder scene in the US. He was astonished to see how hard and exhausting the training is in the lead-up to competitions, and decided to portray their upper bodies and face in graphic detail. "I was extremely fascinated by these women who build up their muscles so that they no longer conform to our ideal of beauty," he said.

  • Lars Eidinger naked with a snake (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    Lars Eidinger, 2019

    The extroverted actor is a star of stage and film in Germany, and is known internationally for his turn in the "Babylon Berlin" TV series. Martin Schoeller photographed Eidinger here for a photo series in the "DB Mobil" magazine of the German national railway operator. The idea for the sinister glass eye came from Eidinger himself, Schoeller revealed. The snake lives with its owner in Berlin.

  • George Clooney portrait by Martin Schoeller (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    George Clooney, 2008

    Instead of a flash, Schoeller uses soft neon light. The background is always plain, sometimes pale grey, sometimes white. It's the perfect contrast to achieve what he has called "hyper-detailed close ups." Here, actor and director George Clooney plays with putting on a mask, a new face for a new role. For Schoeller, what counts is the precious "moment of brief thoughtlessness."

  • Martin Schoeller portraits of Zidane (2006) and Cher (2010)) (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    Star portraits of Zidane (2006) and Cher (2010)

    In Schoeller's extreme large-format close-ups, you can see every pore, every unevenness in the skin, every pimple, every freckle. Nothing is retouched afterwards. "We are only merciful with nose hair," Martin Schoeller told DW. The French football star Zinedine Zidane (left) sat down in front of the camera after being injured in a match.

  • 'Close Up' portrait series by Martin Schoeller: Karlie Kloss (2017), Joachim Löw (2017), Peter Maffay (2016) and Alan Arkin (2012) (Martin Schoeller/Foto: Heike Mund/DW)

    'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail

    'Close Up' portrait series

    German football celebrities such as national coach Jogi Löw (2nd from l.) posed for Schoeller's incisive camera. Schoeller and his team from NY always establish the required setting for a shoot, which only takes up a few square meters. The heavy glass plate camera is mounted at the eye level of the person opposite and positioned with millimeter accuracy. The faces look almost like landscapes.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


Humor is part of the work

Today, a team of employees and assistants work with the internationally renowned photographer. They prepare for the photo shoots, but when it is time to load the many lamp and camera cases, Schoeller is there to pitch in. The 52-year-old German is by no means stuck up. Humor is part and parcel of the job, he says; it helps provide the precision he needs to be a professional.

Martin Schoeller was born in Munich in 1968 and grew up in Frankfurt. His father was a well-known TV journalist and literary critic, his sister is a writer and film director — arts and literature were always part of his family life.

Martin was interested in photography. His education at the Lette School is still his foundation today; the serial works of August Sander and Bernd and Hilla Becher had a lasting influence on his view of photography as an art form — in other words, first-rate craftsmanship.

Reporter for The New Yorker

A photo shoot with skateboarding world champion and YouTube star Tony Hawk snagged the young photographer from Germany a steady job with The New Yorker. "I was employed there as a photographer for 13 years," he recalls.

His super-close ups and staged portraits with celebrities grace the front pages of international magazines, from Time to Vanity Fair, from the renowned New York Times and Germany's Stern to Rolling Stone music magazine. In 2000, Life honored him with its "Best Talent" award.

Martin Schoeller travels tirelessly around the globe for photo shoots and projects of his own. He is a regular photo reporter for National Geographic, which allowed him to work on "Identical," a project involving portraits of twins. He has lucrative jobs and he has often generously donated his proceeds, for instance for the portraits he took of homeless people and transgender women.

Much in demand around the world

His works have been shown in exhibitions for 15 years. The first show was in 2005 at the Camera Work gallery in Berlin, his exclusive representation in Germany. Museums and galleries in New York, Boston and Beverly Hills have showcased his work.

Martin Schoeller has three exhibitions this year in Germany. Zeche Zollverein in Essen is showing "Survivors," photos of 75 Holocaust survivors in Israel in close cooperation with the Yad Vashem Memorial.

Watch video 03:24

The faces of Holocaust survivors

The NRW-Forum in Düsseldorf is showing his work until September, including portraits of death row exonerees whose faces show traces of the tough lives they have led. It took him a long time to build trust with the protagonists. The impressive works go far beyond the scope of conventional portrait photography — he has captured lifelines.

Camera Work in Berlin exhibits familiar works as well as completely new ones, including portraits of German celebrity artists, filmmakers and musicians.

DW recommends

The roots of Udo Lindenberg's iconic success explored in film

The German music star is over 70, but remains the country's king of rock. The film "Lindenberg! Do your thing!" shows how the young Udo did just that — breaking the mold of the music world as he developed his career. (08.01.2020)  

Related content

895 Eröffnung Martin Schoeller - Fotografien im NRW-Forum in Düsseldorf

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail 19.06.2020

Whether Barack Obama, Rihanna, Angela Merkel, drag queens or the homeless, the German photographer has an eye for unflinching detail in his large format portraits. His 'Close Ups' are again on show in Berlin.

Ausstellung ABOUT US Junge Fotografie aus China Ren Hang

Contemporary Chinese photography 15.06.2020

The Munich exhibition "About Us" provides insights into the little-known contemporary art scene in China by showing a selection of photographic works by 14 artists.

Bildergalerie | Akinbode Akinbiyi | Ausstellung Six Songs, Swirling Gracefully in the Taut Air

Akinbode Akinbiyi's photographic poetry 19.06.2020

The Nigerian photographer has lived in Germany for 50 years but frequently travels around the world to capture scenes from urban streets to vast coasts. His work is shown in an exhibition in Berlin.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Vom Winde verweht - drei Darstellerinnen, eine schwarze, zwei weiße, mit Blick auf die Kamera (Imago Images/Everett Collection)

'Gone with the Wind' and other stereotypical depictions in film

The current Black Lives Matter protests have also brought the issue of racism in film to the forefront. "Gone With The Wind" was temporarily removed from a streaming platform. But many other works are problematic.  

Books

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of 'The Shadow of the Wind,' dies aged 55

Spanish best-selling novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, who was world renowned for his "Cemetery of Forgotten Books" series, has died of cancer in Los Angeles.  

Music

Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged (Getty Images)

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to break records at auction

The Martin D-18E guitar Kurt Cobain played for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance with Nirvana in 1993 is up for sale. Bids of $1 million have already been placed ahead of the auction.  

Arts

Martin Schoeller at 'Close Up' exhibition with a portrait of Jack Nicholson (DW/H. Mund)

Photographer Martin Schoeller gets 'Close Up'

Portraits of Jack Nicholson, Angela Merkel or drag queens: Photographer Martin Schoeller became internationally renowned with his large format close-ups. He is on show in different German cities.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  