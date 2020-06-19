Photographer Martin Schoeller gets 'Close Up'

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, there will be no opening event for the new Martin Schoeller show, but the public can come and admire the 40 large format photographs at Berlin's Camera Work photo gallery as of June 20 — and online, too, of course.

Schoeller learned the art of photography at Berlin's Lette-Verein organization for applied arts. In 1993, he moved to New York, where he spent three years working for star photographer Annie Leibovitz, travelling the world, meeting film and music industry celebrities.

The young German freelance professional photographer developed a style of his own and offered his work to print editors. "At the beginning, the editors didn't understand my close-ups at all," Schoeller told DW. "At the time, I mainly photographed friends. ... until an editor gave me a photo opportunity, a shoot with Vanessa Redgrave."

The Redgrave shoot catapulted him into another league from one day to the next. "In 1998, I photographed three weddings and had a badly paid still-life job," he recalls. A year later, "I suddenly had 127 jobs, which was overwhelming. I slept for an average of four hours in those days because there was so much to do," Schoeller says, still amazed decades later at how his career skyrocketed.

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail Angela Merkel / Aje Unique Graham Photographer Martin Schoeller, who grew up in Frankfurt and later trained with Annie Leibowitz in New York, where he is based, rose to fame with his "big head" portrait style taken with the camera at eye level. From Hollywood stars like Denzel Washington to world leaders like Barack Obama and, in this case, Angela Merkel, his extreme close-up portraits also took him to the streets.

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail Drag Queen, Los Angeles "Drag Queens" is Martin Schoeller's most recent series, and remains a work in progress. In March 2020 he photographed one of Berlin's best known drag queens, though he wants her to remain anonymous. Discretion is important, he says: "Nowadays photos live on the net forever. And people are worried about their image."

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail Female bodybuilders By chance Martin Schoeller came into contact with the bodybuilder scene in the US. He was astonished to see how hard and exhausting the training is in the lead-up to competitions, and decided to portray their upper bodies and face in graphic detail. "I was extremely fascinated by these women who build up their muscles so that they no longer conform to our ideal of beauty," he said.

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail Lars Eidinger, 2019 The extroverted actor is a star of stage and film in Germany, and is known internationally for his turn in the "Babylon Berlin" TV series. Martin Schoeller photographed Eidinger here for a photo series in the "DB Mobil" magazine of the German national railway operator. The idea for the sinister glass eye came from Eidinger himself, Schoeller revealed. The snake lives with its owner in Berlin.

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail George Clooney, 2008 Instead of a flash, Schoeller uses soft neon light. The background is always plain, sometimes pale grey, sometimes white. It's the perfect contrast to achieve what he has called "hyper-detailed close ups." Here, actor and director George Clooney plays with putting on a mask, a new face for a new role. For Schoeller, what counts is the precious "moment of brief thoughtlessness."

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail Star portraits of Zidane (2006) and Cher (2010) In Schoeller's extreme large-format close-ups, you can see every pore, every unevenness in the skin, every pimple, every freckle. Nothing is retouched afterwards. "We are only merciful with nose hair," Martin Schoeller told DW. The French football star Zinedine Zidane (left) sat down in front of the camera after being injured in a match.

'Close Ups': Martin Schoeller's extreme portrait detail 'Close Up' portrait series German football celebrities such as national coach Jogi Löw (2nd from l.) posed for Schoeller's incisive camera. Schoeller and his team from NY always establish the required setting for a shoot, which only takes up a few square meters. The heavy glass plate camera is mounted at the eye level of the person opposite and positioned with millimeter accuracy. The faces look almost like landscapes. Author: Heike Mund (eg)



Humor is part of the work

Today, a team of employees and assistants work with the internationally renowned photographer. They prepare for the photo shoots, but when it is time to load the many lamp and camera cases, Schoeller is there to pitch in. The 52-year-old German is by no means stuck up. Humor is part and parcel of the job, he says; it helps provide the precision he needs to be a professional.

Martin Schoeller was born in Munich in 1968 and grew up in Frankfurt. His father was a well-known TV journalist and literary critic, his sister is a writer and film director — arts and literature were always part of his family life.

Martin was interested in photography. His education at the Lette School is still his foundation today; the serial works of August Sander and Bernd and Hilla Becher had a lasting influence on his view of photography as an art form — in other words, first-rate craftsmanship.

Reporter for The New Yorker

A photo shoot with skateboarding world champion and YouTube star Tony Hawk snagged the young photographer from Germany a steady job with The New Yorker. "I was employed there as a photographer for 13 years," he recalls.

His super-close ups and staged portraits with celebrities grace the front pages of international magazines, from Time to Vanity Fair, from the renowned New York Times and Germany's Stern to Rolling Stone music magazine. In 2000, Life honored him with its "Best Talent" award.

Martin Schoeller travels tirelessly around the globe for photo shoots and projects of his own. He is a regular photo reporter for National Geographic, which allowed him to work on "Identical," a project involving portraits of twins. He has lucrative jobs and he has often generously donated his proceeds, for instance for the portraits he took of homeless people and transgender women.

Much in demand around the world

His works have been shown in exhibitions for 15 years. The first show was in 2005 at the Camera Work gallery in Berlin, his exclusive representation in Germany. Museums and galleries in New York, Boston and Beverly Hills have showcased his work.

Martin Schoeller has three exhibitions this year in Germany. Zeche Zollverein in Essen is showing "Survivors," photos of 75 Holocaust survivors in Israel in close cooperation with the Yad Vashem Memorial.

The faces of Holocaust survivors

The NRW-Forum in Düsseldorf is showing his work until September, including portraits of death row exonerees whose faces show traces of the tough lives they have led. It took him a long time to build trust with the protagonists. The impressive works go far beyond the scope of conventional portrait photography — he has captured lifelines.

Camera Work in Berlin exhibits familiar works as well as completely new ones, including portraits of German celebrity artists, filmmakers and musicians.