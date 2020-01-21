 Photo draw: Forgotten objects with patina and history | Lifestyle | DW | 31.01.2020

Lifestyle

Photo draw: Forgotten objects with patina and history

Some things take time to develop their true beauty. Send us a photo of an object that has acquired a special patina through natural decay.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Patina KW 6

They stand like forgotten objects in the landscape, abandoned and functionless. Derelict houses or cars left in the forest. Photographers Theodor Barth and Uwe Sülflohn have already published the second volume of photographs entitled "Lost Cars", which features cars that have not landed on the scrap heap but are slowly rusting away in barns and bushes. The German photographers' finds include icons of automobile history: Porsche and Goggomobil, VW Beetle and Citroen DS. 

Are there any objects in your surroundings that have aged? Things that have acquired a special aura through natural decay? Or do you perhaps know a hidden place where such a mysterious object or building is located? Then send us a photo of it and please tell us what fascinates you about it. 

We look forward to receiving  your pictures. All entries will be included in  a draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.
The closing date for entries is 07 February 2020, 12 noon UTC. Legal action is excluded. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

