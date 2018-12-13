 Photo competition: what is a vital element of Christmas? | Euromaxx | DW | 14.12.2018

Euromaxx

Photo competition: what is a vital element of Christmas?

We wanted to know what you consider an essential element of Christmas. A decorated tree, Santa Claus, presents or something else? Send us a photo and tell us what makes that aspect so important.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaieraktion Weihnachtsbräuche

How do you celebrate Christmas, and what do you like most about the festive occasion? Christmas customs can vary considerably depending on the respective culture, denomination, and seasonal weather!

Is Christmas for you all about a nativity scene, the baby Jesus, candles, and presents around the tree? Or do you gather with your family around a palm tree? Taking part is easy. Just send us a photo of what makes Christmas so special for you, tell us why that custom is so important.

As a token of thanks for taking part in our survey, we’re offering an exclusive euromaxx watch for one lucky viewer.

Closing date for entries is 12:00 UTC on December 20, 2018. All decisions are final. Good luck!

 

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

