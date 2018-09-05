 Photo campaign: Which festivals does your country hold in October? | Lifestyle | DW | 20.09.2019

Lifestyle

Photo campaign: Which festivals does your country hold in October?

We would like to know which festivals your country holds in October. Send us a photo!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 39

The Oktoberfest is the largest and most famous beer festival in the world. It has attracted numerous visitors to Munich for more than 200 years, and shaped many people's image of Germany. 

The Oktoberfest is also an export hit and is celebrated everywhere. We visited the most interesting festivities and showcase them in the Euromaxx series "Oktoberfest". In the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao, for example, the celebration takes place on the beach.

What do you celebrate in October? Send us a photo!

Send us a photo of you during a festival. We are looking forward to your entries. As a thank-you, you enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. 

The closing date for entries is 27 September 2019, 12 noon UTC. Legal recourse is excluded. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

