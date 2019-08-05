 Photo Campaign: Garden Gnome Looking for Good Home! | Euromaxx | DW | 09.08.2019

Euromaxx

Photo Campaign: Garden Gnome Looking for Good Home!

Euromaxx visits Germany’s last remaining family business for hand-made porcelain garden gnomes. The original statuettes from Thuringen come complete with a pointy red hat. We’re giving one away!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Gartenzwerge

Garden gnomes used to be as quintessentially German as sauerkraut and beer. But nowadays, you hardly see the little guys anymore. One could argue that’s because they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing. But they are certainly a long-standing tradition. These cheerful helpers date back to the 17th century, when their stone and marble ancestors watched over palace gardens. Nobody quite knows why we started placing them in our yards in the first place. All we know is that the silent little guardians became increasingly unpopular as they came to represent a stuffy, philistine lifestyle. But we never lost sight of them altogether. Now, the final stronghold for garden gnomes made of fine porcelain is Philipp Griebel’s manufactory in Thuringen

Where would you place your garden helper if he came to live with you? Send us a picture! Would you place him on your lawn, overlooking your flower bed? Or maybe you have a perfect spot on the balcony, or ever on the roof terrace? 

We can’t wait to see what you come up with. And as a thank you, we’re giving away an original garden gnome from Germany’s last remaining manufacturer.

The deadline is August 16th, 2019 at 12 midday UTC. As always, our decisions are final. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

