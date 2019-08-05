Photo Campaign: Garden Gnome Looking for Good Home!

Garden gnomes used to be as quintessentially German as sauerkraut and beer. But nowadays, you hardly see the little guys anymore. One could argue that’s because they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing. But they are certainly a long-standing tradition. These cheerful helpers date back to the 17th century, when their stone and marble ancestors watched over palace gardens. Nobody quite knows why we started placing them in our yards in the first place. All we know is that the silent little guardians became increasingly unpopular as they came to represent a stuffy, philistine lifestyle. But we never lost sight of them altogether. Now, the final stronghold for garden gnomes made of fine porcelain is Philipp Griebel’s manufactory in Thuringen

