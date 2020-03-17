 Phosphorus in our pee — the new gold? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Phosphorus in our pee — the new gold?

Phosphorus is essential for growing crops, but global reserves are shrinking fast. Now researchers are looking for ways to recycle the valuable mineral — by harvesting human urine.

A pile of phosphorus crystals

It's hard to imagine tennis fans fertilizing the pristine lawns at Wimbledon with urine, or soccer supporters slipping off at half time to donate their pee to green the grounds of Bayern Munich's home stadium. Yet such scenarios could become reality as a result of a Swiss invention called the "Urine Express."

The novel mobile treatment plant can be set up next to grass sports fields to recycle urine and collect phosphorus and other valuable minerals that would otherwise be swallowed into the sewage system.

"We want to use it as a way to make a contribution to saving resources," Bastian Etter, one of the project's founders, told DW. "We usually use 100 liters of water to flush away a single liter of urine."

Read more: Farming without pesticides: How can we make agriculture greener?

From sewage to pure water — in South Africa's townships

The mobile plant processes pee into liquid fertilizer and distilled water. Once human business has been collected in a steel tank next to the urinal, bacteria and algae are added to turn the solid excrement into sludge, while the wastewater is purified — by up to 90% — to eliminate pollutants, germs and unpleasant odors.

Magnesium oxide is then added to bind the phosphorus, leading to the formation of magnesium ammonium phosphate (MAP) — also known as struvite. Any residues from medications are filtered out with activated carbon.

A portable toilet stands next to a mobile waste treatment plant

The 'Urine Express' is touring fields and sports grounds in Switzerland

Using this system, it's possible to extract 70 liters of fertilizer and 930 liters of water from 1,000 liters of urine within two to three days. That's enough to irrigate and fertilize 2,000 square meters of soil. Further purification steps could even produce drinking water.

"But that's not our approach," said Etter. "We want to use water sensibly, extract nutrients and industrially produce toilets in remote areas."

Etter and his colleagues from Vuna, the group behind the project, have tested the mobile plant in locations in Nepal and South Africa where there is no centralized sewage treatment.

Read more: From noxious sludge to clean water

Development and its consequences

It's a different story for German municipal water provider Berliner Wasserbetriebe (BWB). They handle the supply and disposal of water from millions of households that have flushing toilets and underground sewage systems. Waste is flushed away every time a toilet is used and transported to a sewage treatment plant via pipes. Once there, it is filtered and purified in a complex and water intensive process to ensure the cleanest possible effluent is discharged into water bodies.

Read more: Climate change prompts Berlin to rethink water strategy

The resulting sewage sludge, which is full of nutrients, pollutants, as well as hormones and drug residues, is dried and burned to generate energy or used in agriculture as fertilizer — as long as it meets safe limits for heavy metals.

Brown liquid in thermal tanks is separated at a waste processing plant

Human waste from German homes ends up in these septic tanks, where it is separated and processed

For BWB process engineer Andreas Lengemann, hardened deposits in wastewater pipes — including foul smelling phosphorus residue from human urine — were a real problem.

"The pipes had to be frequently milled and replaced," he told DW. So he and his colleagues began to develop a new way to remove phosphorus compounds from the water cycle.

Phosphorus in every living organism

It's no wonder so much phosphorus ends up in the water — all living things need it. Humans require about 700 milligrams a day. As a component of the organic compound ATP, it provides energy, and along with calcium helps keep bones and teeth strong. It is an essential building block of our DNA, cell walls, proteins and enzymes. It is also excreted, with other valuable nutrients, over and over again.

"It took us almost five years of research to come up with a chemical-physical process that used microorganisms to extract the bound phosphorus crystals from the water cycle," Lengemann said.

Read more: Singapore's 'toilet to tap' concept

According to the engineer, their efforts had a groundbreaking side effect: "The crystalline mixture of magnesium ammonium phosphate (MAP) made for an ideal fertilizer."

BWB now sells 400 tons of phosphates annually under the patented name Berliner Pflanze, which translates to Berlin plant.

"Unfortunately, the process only saves 10% of phosphorus residues," added BWB spokesman Stephan Natz, suggesting that there's more work to be done.

Buckets of phosphate fertilizer sit next to a round-shaped GreenTex award

Berliner Pflanze's fertilizer from the sewage treatment plant was awarded a GreenTec Award

Closing the human phosphorus cycle

And the pressure is on. In 2017, the German government issued a new sewage sludge ordinance stating that from 2029, cities with 100,000 inhabitants or more must recover phosphorus from sewage. Cities with 50,000 or more residents have three extra years to comply.

All over the world, scientists are working to find solutions for sustainable phosphorus management.

"The time is ripe," said Bastian Etter, who is looking forward to innovative competition.

Infographic showing the disrupted phosphorus cycle

Natural phosphate deposits have been plundered unabated in several countries, including Morocco, China, Jordan, South Africa and nations in the Western Sahara. Phosphorus mining often leads to environmental and health problems. And these deposits will likely be depleted within a few decades. On top of that, rocks rich in phosphorus often contain heavy metals such as cadmium or radioactive uranium.

Recycling more phosphorus could therefore come with many benefits — especially in the agriculture sector, which according to the German Environment Agency, accounts for 85% of current phosphorous imports. Plants need phosphorus to stimulate root growth and the formation of leaves and flowers.

Manure over minerals in simpler times

Farmers used to spread pungent liquid manure from the stables over their fields as natural fertilizer. That was before scientist Justus von Liebig proved that the elements of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus were essential for plant growth. His invention of the mineral "artificial fertilizer" is widely employed in industrial agriculture.

These days, huge amounts of are used in an effort to increase productivity — with fatal consequences. More and more nutrients used on farms, such as phosphates and nitrogen compounds (nitrates), are ending up in water bodies. Of the rivers that have been tested in Germany, more than half have been found to be in poor condition due to excessive concentrations of phosphorus.

A man controls a machine at a phosphate mine in Togo

Phosphate is extracted at this mine in Togo

Striving for a circular economy

Phosphorus has perhaps the most potential as a strategic resource. The German Environment Agency (UBA) believes that recycling the mineral can reduce dependence on imports and create depots of this crucial secondary raw material. From there, phosphorus can then be reintroduced into the economic cycle.

Read more: Circular economy: What goes around comes around

Traditional wastewater treatment plants are still unable to isolate trace substances, but this could change in the future. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute is developing a process that would allow phosphorus to be separated from sewage sludge with the help of a high-performance ultrasound.

The TetraPhos process patented by recycling giant Remondis might also lead to a breakthrough in efficient phosphorus treatment.

"We dry and burn the sewage sludge and add phosphoric acid to the phosphorus-rich ashes," said Remondis spokesman Michael Schneider. "Using this method we isolate 90% of the phosphorus."

The company's pilot plant has already been tested in Hamburg. It has patented the idea and teamed up with water provider Hamburg Wasser to found the venture, HPhor.

  • DW eco@africa - hydroponic farm in China (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Tackling food insecurity with hydroponics

    The challenge of feeding a planet that’s set to have 3 billion more people on it by 2050 - made even more acute by climate change as some parts of the planet become wetter, while others drier - means the pressure is on to find ways to feed the planet. So farming has to become more productive – and new areas to grow, especially in dry climates, must be found. One potential solution: hydroponics.

  • DW eco@africa - Carlos Mendes, 53, checks the products at his daughter's green house where they develop their hydroponics project, in Marco de Canaveses (Getty Images/AFP/P. De Melo Moreira)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Growing plants in the air

    Farming with little space and producing higher crop yields: hydroponics fits the bill. Though it may sound like something out of Star Trek, it's actually been around since the Aztecs – they built floating farms around the city of Tenochtitlan. Hydroponics essentially means growing plants without soil, and instead using a nutrient-rich solution to supply them with water and minerals.

  • DW eco@africa - red and blue led lights provide light for photosynthesis to grow an assortment of greens in a farm for the Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Terminal in New York (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Boosting yields

    With hydroponics, plants – usually supported by soil – are propped up artificially instead, and a nutrient solution is applied to the suspended roots using a number of different methods, including spraying them with a solution mist. Together with artificial lights, heaters and other equipment, the nutrient solutions help plants develop faster, produce larger yields and grow all year round.

  • DW eco@africa - Salad is presented on a floating platform at the booth of Dry Hydroponics during the opening day of the Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Efficient hydroponics

    Hydroponics can recycle water, meaning it could use as little as 10 percent of the water a conventional farm uses – making it an option in arid environments. And the closed system means nutrients don't escape, cutting fertilizer down to as much as a quarter of what a conventional farm would use. Also, almost no pesticide is needed, since soil pests aren't an issue for plants grown without soil.

  • DW eco@africa - hydroponics on a roof garden in China (picture-alliance/dpa/ Photoshot)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Planting vertically

    When growing sideways isn't an option, try going upwards: hydroponic growing trays can be piled on top of one another, and plants can be grown more closely next to each than in the soil, making it very efficient in terms of space. As for what kind of space they can grow in, the sky is the limit: with no need for scarce farmland, one possibility could be to have hydroponic farms in skyscrapers.

  • DW eco@africa - a hydroponic farm (Imago/View Stock)

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    The downsides of hydroponics

    Running a hydroponic farm can be complex, energy-intensive and expensive. Plants require many essential nutrients, and the farm needs a large amount of equipment. Heat and light, supplied for free by the sun in conventional farms, have to be provided artifically and paid for. And power failures could mean whole crops are destroyed if they go too long without water and light.

  • DW eco@africa - A man works in a hydroponic tomatoes farm (Getty Images/AFP/S. Kambou)
    More

    Feeding the world of the future: is hydroponics the answer?

    Hydroponics on the rise

    Hydroponics can theoretically be used to grow any crop, although the technique lends itself best to plants such as cucumbers, salad greens, tomatoes, peppers and herbs. Given its long history, hydroponics still isn't widely used. But that looks set to change: the global hydroponic farming industry was estimated to be worth $21.2 billion in 2016. That's forecast to grow by 7 per cent each year.

    Author: Melanie Hall


DW recommends

Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?

Environmentalists say our species' addiction to consumption is responsible for climate change and a host of other environment ills. It's also a driving economic force. Can we reconcile the two? (03.09.2018)  

WWW links

Vuna

Related content

BG Wasserverbrauch Anbauprodukte Afrika | Hirse in Simbabwe

Malawi: Turning urine into a source of wealth 17.03.2020

A Malawian entrepreneur is harnessing the power of human urine as an organic fertilizer. His initiative has helped transform the lives of local farmers and is paving the way for more environmentally friendly agriculture.

Indien Weltwassertag 22.03.2018

Environmental cost of quenching world's thirst 21.01.2019

Desalination makes fresh water available for millions of people, but it has environmental impacts: Lots of energy is needed and marine wildlife suffers because of the salty and toxic slush dumped in the sea.

Sundarbans Honey Collection Bildergalerie

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change 06.05.2019

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Algerien Joe Batoury mit Coronavirus Gesichtsmaske (Mizo Ozim)

Turning face masks into a fashion statement in Africa

Who says face masks have to be bland? Fashion designers in Africa are helping tackle the pandemic with stylish masks.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India shows how people in India and Europe are seeking to combat rising sea levels.  

Global Ideas

Three people sitting in their home in a slum in Delhi

Coronavirus highlights water inequality 

With India on lockdown, some are concerned over already limited water supplies in Delhi's slums.  