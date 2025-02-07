Philippines VP Duterte weighs options after impeachment vote

In her first public comments since the lower house voted to impeach her, Vice President Sara Duterte said she had not yet considered stepping down and did not rule out a future presidential run.

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday she had yet to consider stepping down after the lower house voted to impeach her earlier this week.

The Senate is now due to rule on the impeachment, which could bar her from holding public office in the future. But she could avoid this if she steps down in advance.

"We're not there yet. Those things are still too far off," Duterte said in her first public comments since the impeachment vote.

The vice president said she would fight the impeachment. She also refused to rule out running for president at the next election in 2028.

"We are seriously considering that, but it's difficult to decide without numbers, so we have to know the surveys and numbers, but that's still for next year," she said.

Duterte vows to fight corruption, assassination allegations

Duterte was impeached on Wednesday on charges of "violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes."

The charges stem from allegations that she misused public funds, amassed unexplained wealth and plotted to assassinate the president, the first lady and the lower house speaker. Duterte denies the allegations.

Duterte was the running mate of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the last election, but the two have had a spectacular falling out in recent months.

On Thursday, Marcos denied any role in the impeachment

"There is an implication that somehow I am giving [Congress] orders. That is not the case at all. We are independent of each other," he told reporters. "You give me too much credit."

Duterte said on Friday that she had yet to read the charges against her. She urged her supporters to "have faith" that she will overcome the legal battle.

"The legal team is still preparing the defense and [deciding] what we will do moving forward," she said.

The Senate is to take up the case when it reconvenes in June.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery