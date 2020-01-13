 Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms | News | DW | 13.01.2020

News

Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms

Red-hot lava has started gushing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, with authorities warning of a potential "hazardous explosive eruption" still to come. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to evacuate.

  • Residents watch outbreak of Taal volcano in the Philippines (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Immense column of smoke

    Residents watched from afar as Taal Volcano in the Philippines spewed smoke to heights of up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) on Sunday. Seismologists have predicted a major eruption. Villages on the edge of the lake where the volcano is located have been evacuated.

  • Residents cover their heads to protect themselves from ash and mud (Imago Images/Pacific Press Agency/J. Mataro )

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Rains of ash, mud and stones

    In the nearby town of Talisay, ordinary umbrellas were no use against the thick ash, mud and even stones that began to rain down as people prepared for evacuation. The volcano lies around 65 kilometers (45 miles) south of the capital, Manila, where some parts of the city have also enacted mandatory evacuation orders.

  • Smokes column viewed from Cavite (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Favila)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    'Explosive eruption'

    Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, but also one of the most active in the Philippines — although it has not erupted since 1977. An eruption in 1911 claimed more than 1,000 lives, and authorities have warned of a possible "explosive eruption" to come.

  • Residents of Cavite province evacuate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Thousands forced to leave

    More than 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate from the Cavite province between Manila and Taal on Sunday. The area next to the small volcano is a tourist attraction, bringing thousands to the area. Over 6,000 had successfully left the area by Sunday evening.

  • Lightning strikes the smoke column of Taal volcano (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Flights disrupted

    The huge column of ash, which was struck by lightning on Sunday evening, also caused all flights in and out of Manila's international airport to be suspended. The Philippine Institute of of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, meaning that a hazardous eruption could take place at any time.

  • A person makes a phone call while covered in ash (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Ash covers everything

    Ash has mixed with rainwater, covering residents trying to evacuate. People in the Philippines are painfully aware of the havoc that nature can wreak, after a typhoon over Christmas destroyed homes and claimed lives.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


The Taal Volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday as authorities warned of "further eruptive activity" to come.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be affected. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded at least 75 volcanic earthquakes overnight on Sunday caused by the volcano in Batangas province, 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Philippine capital, Manila.

Officials have estimated that at least 200,000 residents could be forced to flee if the situation worsens, and said it was possible there could still be a "hazardous explosive eruption" within hours or days.

At least 8,000 people evacuated high-risk areas south of Manila on Sunday as the volcano began to send clouds of ash and stone into the sky. Most residents of small villages and farms went to special evacuation centers.

"We have a problem, our people are panicking due to the volcano because they want to save their livelihood, their pigs and herds of cows," Mayor Wilson Maralit of Balete town told DZMM radio. "We're trying to stop them from returning and warning that the volcano can explode again anytime and hit them."

Watch video 01:29

Philippine volcano spews ash, prompts evacuations

How has the Philippines prepared for the possible eruption?

Ash has covered much of the surrounding area and has reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila.

The ash plume reached a height of 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the atmosphere on Sunday evening, and aviation officials have ordered a suspension of all flights in and out of Manila's international airport. Fallen ash also covered the runways.

Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

"Do whatever is necessary in the interest of public safety," Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade told aviation officials.

Regional government officials have canceled school classes for Monday and warned residents to stay indoors.

PHIVOLCS warned citizens and tourists to be alert to the possibility of a volcanic tsunami and volcanic matter that could hit areas around Taal Lake. The area is considered a popular weekend getaway.

What threat does the volcano pose?

Taal is one of the country's most active volcanoes, although it has not had a major eruption since 1977. A catastrophic eruption in 1911 claimed 1,335 lives.

Read more: Volcanic eruptions can cool the planet

"Taal is a very small volcano, but a dangerous volcano," Renato Solidum, head of PHIVOLCS, told Reuters news agency. "It is unique because it is a volcano within a volcano."

The volcano is one of around two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries. A typhoon over Christmas caused widespread damage and several deaths.

Watch video 00:49

Philippines volcano prompts mass evacuation

ed/cmk (dpa, AP, AFP)

