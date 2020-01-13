Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday as authorities warned of "further eruptive activity" to come.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be affected. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded at least 75 volcanic earthquakes overnight on Sunday caused by the volcano in Batangas province, 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Philippine capital, Manila.

Officials have estimated that at least 200,000 residents could be forced to flee if the situation worsens, and said it was possible there could still be a "hazardous explosive eruption" within hours or days.

At least 8,000 people evacuated high-risk areas south of Manila on Sunday as the volcano began to send clouds of ash and stone into the sky. Most residents of small villages and farms went to special evacuation centers.

"We have a problem, our people are panicking due to the volcano because they want to save their livelihood, their pigs and herds of cows," Mayor Wilson Maralit of Balete town told DZMM radio. "We're trying to stop them from returning and warning that the volcano can explode again anytime and hit them."

How has the Philippines prepared for the possible eruption?

Ash has covered much of the surrounding area and has reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila.

The ash plume reached a height of 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the atmosphere on Sunday evening, and aviation officials have ordered a suspension of all flights in and out of Manila's international airport. Fallen ash also covered the runways.

"Do whatever is necessary in the interest of public safety," Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade told aviation officials.

Regional government officials have canceled school classes for Monday and warned residents to stay indoors.

PHIVOLCS warned citizens and tourists to be alert to the possibility of a volcanic tsunami and volcanic matter that could hit areas around Taal Lake. The area is considered a popular weekend getaway.

What threat does the volcano pose?

Taal is one of the country's most active volcanoes, although it has not had a major eruption since 1977. A catastrophic eruption in 1911 claimed 1,335 lives.

"Taal is a very small volcano, but a dangerous volcano," Renato Solidum, head of PHIVOLCS, told Reuters news agency. "It is unique because it is a volcano within a volcano."

The volcano is one of around two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries. A typhoon over Christmas caused widespread damage and several deaths.

