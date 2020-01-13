 Philippines volcano: Residents warned to stay away | News | DW | 14.01.2020

News

Philippines volcano: Residents warned to stay away

The Taal volcano in the Philippines has spewed lava and ash for three straight days. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and authorities warn that it could erupt at any moment.

A man in the Philippines watches as a plume of ash rises from the distant Taal Volcano

Philippine authorities on Tuesday warned residents not to return to their homes in the vicinity of the Taal Volcano, which, after days of spewing fire and ash, has yet to erupt.

"Residents cannot return yet because there is still danger," head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Renato Solidum said.

The volcano in Batangas provice, 66 kilometers (40 miles) south of the Philippine capital of Manila, in the past has been known to spew ash and lava for months before exploding, the volcano expert explained.

An ash plume shot from the volcano on Sunday evening, reaching heights of 10 to 15 kilometers into the atmosphere before blanketing the region in heavy, volcanic ash. The volcano began spewing lava on Monday. 

Over 24,000 people were evacuated from the volcanic island and its surroundings in recent days, leaving behind pets and livestock in the process. As many as 200,000 people could eventually be forced to flee.  

Watch video 00:49

Philippines volcano prompts mass evacuation

Nature's 'pressure cooker'

DW's Ana Santos reporting from Batangas said that residents are facing the prospect of staying in evacuation centers "for an indefinite period of time."

Meanwhile, some evacuees have ignored official warnings and returned to check on their homes and livestock. 

While reports of the ground swelling and breaking indicate an accumulation of magma — a sign that an explosion could be imminent — no one can say for sure when the volcano will erupt, Santos said.

"For now, it is still a pressure cooker that people are anxiously monitoring."

Map of Taal volcano

Risk of fiery air currents

The risk of explosion remains at alert level four, the second-highest level, signifying that a "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days," PHIVOLCS said. 

The institute warned people away from entering the danger zone around the volcano due to the risk posed by "pyroclastic density currents", dangerous air currents made up of hot ash, lava fragments, and gas. Such currents have been known to incinerate everything on their path.

Read more: Volcanoes and Earthquakes: The Pacific Ring of Fire

  A family evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City on Monday.

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Making an escape

    A family living near the Taal volcano evacuates Lemery, Batangas City. Over 16,000 people were evacuated from areas surrounding the eruption on Monday.

  Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano covers Tagaytay City on Monday.

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Covered in dust

    Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano covers Tagaytay City on Monday. Facemasks sold out in cities across Luzon, while over 500 flights from Manila's international airport were canceled. One person also died following a car crash due to zero-visibility conditions on the road.

  Residents cover their heads to protect themselves from ash and mud

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Rains of ash, mud and stones

    In the nearby town of Talisay, ordinary umbrellas were no use against the thick ash, mud and even stones that began to rain down as people prepared for evacuation. The volcano lies around 65 kilometers (45 miles) south of the capital, Manila, where some parts of the city have also enacted mandatory evacuation orders.

  Smokes column viewed from Cavite

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    'Explosive eruption'

    Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, but also one of the most active in the Philippines — although it has not erupted since 1977. An eruption in 1911 claimed more than 1,000 lives, and authorities have warned of a possible "explosive eruption" to come.

  Residents of Cavite province evacuate

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Thousands forced to leave

    More than 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate from the Cavite province between Manila and Taal on Sunday. The area next to the small volcano is a tourist attraction, bringing thousands to the area. Over 6,000 had successfully left the area by Sunday evening.

  Lightning strikes the smoke column of Taal volcano

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Flights disrupted

    The huge column of ash, which was struck by lightning on Sunday evening, also caused all flights in and out of Manila's international airport to be suspended. The Philippine Institute of of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, meaning that a hazardous eruption could take place at any time.

  Residents watch outbreak of Taal volcano in the Philippines

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Immense column of smoke

    Residents watched from afar as Taal Volcano in the Philippines spewed smoke to heights of up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) on Sunday. Seismologists have predicted a major eruption. Villages on the edge of the lake where the volcano is located have been evacuated.

  A person makes a phone call while covered in ash

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Ash covers everything

    Ash has mixed with rainwater, covering residents trying to evacuate. People in the Philippines are painfully aware of the havoc that nature can wreak, after a typhoon over Christmas destroyed homes and claimed lives.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


Other dangers include the risk of landslides or that part of the volcano will collapse into the lake surrounding it, causing a tsunami, PHIVOLCS said.

The danger warning could remain in effect for weeks, depending on how the situation develops.

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in the island country located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the Earth's tectonic plates collide, although it has not had a major eruption since 1977. A catastrophic eruption in 1911 claimed 1,335 lives

.

Watch video 02:11

Ash billows from Philippine volcano, spreads to Manila

kp/rt (AFP, dpa)

