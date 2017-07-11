Philippines: Typhoon Rai death toll nears 400 as diseases spread

The official death toll from Typhoon Rai, which hit parts of the Philippines in mid-December, was raised from 375 to 388 on Monday, with outbreaks of disease compounding the problems faced by affected residents.

The civil defense office in Manila said 60 people were still missing following the storm, one of the most destructive to hit the country in recent years.

Some 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed by winds or flooding, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. Some 300,000 people are reported to be staying in evacuation centers and another 200,000 have found accommodation with relatives or friends, officials said.

In all, the typhoon is estimated to have caused $410 million (€362 million) worth of damage to homes, infrastructure and agriculture.

Some 4 million people were affected when Typhoon Rai hit in mid-December

The Philippines gets hit by an average of 20 cyclones each year. The most deadly on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which struck the country in 2013 and left 7,300 people dead or missing.

What do we know about disease outbreaks?

Amid the devastation, several outbreaks of disease have been reported. Eighty people have taken ill with acute gastroenteritis in the southern province of Dinagat Islands, while 54 people are being treated for diarrhea in hospital on the neighboring island of Siargao, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

She said 16 diarrhea cases had been reported from the central city of Cebu.

The illnesses are believed to have spread through contaminated water, Vergeire said.

What is the coronavirus situation?

Vergeire also said the typhoon had spoiled more than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and damaged 141 hospitals and clinics, only 30 of which have resumed full operations.

The Philippines was hit by a massive surge in coronavirus infections in September, but the situation had been easing greatly before Typhoon Rai hit on December 16 and 17.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Emergency aid desperately needed Local authorities have made urgent calls for emergency aid to be sent to areas affected by Typhoon Rai. The governor of Bohol province pleaded on the radio for the government to send provisions amid growing hunger and fears of looting.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Surigao City devastated Typhoon Rai was packing winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour. Trucks were flung on their sides, trees were uprooted and power lines were damaged. Efforts are underway to restore power and cell reception.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Residents sift through destroyed homes Many of the typhoon's victims were killed when structures collapsed and when trees fell. Many were also caught up in flash floods. With many more people still missing, the death toll is likely to continue rising.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Emergency crews work to restore power Typhoon Rai damaged critical infrastructure in many areas. Residents have been battling to get money from banks, and long lines for food and fuel have been reported. The government has not made any appeal for international assistance.

Philippines: Typhoon Rai — in pictures Waiting for water Residents in affected areas have been lining up for fresh water and other essentials. There are concerns that if basic needs are not met, people will begin resorting to looting. Author: Kieran Burke



tj/dj (AFP, EFE)