 Philippines typhoon leads to Christmas misery | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Philippines typhoon leads to Christmas misery

Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Typhoon Phanfone wreaked destruction across the Philippines. The storm has led to a bleak Christmas Day for the mostly Catholic island nation.

Typhoon Phafone destruction in the Philippines (AFP/B. Alota)

Typhoon Phanfone has led to a miserable Christmas Day for millions of inhabitants of the mostly Catholic nation of the Philippines.

Tens of thousands of people were stranded at ports or evacuation centers on Wednesday, and many residents were housebound as the storm wreaked destruction across the island nation.

The typhoon has destroyed thousands of homes and, while no deaths have yet been reported, rescuers say they have yet to reach many areas that are more isolated.

Read more: Why religious narratives are crucial to tackling climate change

"The aftermath of course made us sad because it's Christmas Day, but it doesn't feel like Christmas," one resident, Paul Sinco, told Reuters news agency. "But we're blessed to be safe," he added.

Destroyed sports pitch in the Philippines (Reuters/P. Cinco)

Many city areas were left destroyed or flooded

Thousands in temporary shelter

All in all 16,000 people spent the night in improvised shelters after the typhoon made ground on Tuesday. Schools, gyms and government buildings doubled up as overnight accommodation.

More than 4,000 people have been evacuated. Trees and wildlife are also being destroyed in the wake of the storm.

Winds have reached up to 120 km/h (75mph) in parts of the region. This is one of the most ferocious storm the south-east Asian nation has received since thousands died in 2013.

Little let-up in the aggressive weather conditions is expected in the coming days.

  • People forced to flee their homes

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Massive disruption

    Typhoon Kammuri has caused widespread disruption to life in the Philippines, shutting down schools, offices and transport amid fierce winds and heavy rain. Over 483,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Bicol and nearby provinces. Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain.

  • People walk over sand bags

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Not the first one this year

    Kammuri, locally called Tisoy, is the 20th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, according to the weather bureau. It was expected to move past the country by Friday morning.

  • Plane on the runway

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Airport shut down

    The storm's potent gusts forced authorities to close Manila's international airport on Tuesday as a precaution. Nearly 500 flights were cancelled, and officials warned passengers not to come to the airport.

  • Residents help carry a wooden fishing boat into a secured area

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Stranded travelers

    The Philippines' coast guard also suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.

  • People walk as Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, makes landfall

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Rescheduling games

    The Philippines is currently hosting thousands of Southeast Asian athletes for biennial regional games that opened on Saturday and runs until December 11. The storm has forced organizers to postpone several events until later in the competition, among them surfing, kayak, windsurfing, polo, sailing, skateboarding and canoeing.

  • An overview of damages of the typhoon-affected coastal village of San Roque

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    A disaster-prone nation

    The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world's most disaster-prone nations. The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/aw (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Eleven dead, 300 hospitalized after drinking poisonous coconut wine

Hundreds of Filipino revellers were rushed to hospitals after consuming the traditional holiday drink called lambanog. Some were comatose, while others complained of stomach aches, vomiting and numbness. (23.12.2019)  

Earthquake in Philippines triggers landslides

A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern province of Cotabato, setting off landslides and causing infrastructure to collapse. The quake is the second to hit the region in less than two weeks. (29.10.2019)  

Earthquake terrifies residents in southern Philippines

A moderately strong earthquake has struck the northeastern coast of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. Officials have reported injuries and damage to several houses, buildings and infrastructure. (13.07.2019)  

Why religious narratives are crucial to tackling climate change

Environmental changes like global warming are menacing the entire ecosystem. DW's Eco Islam conference emphasized the need for using eco-friendly religious messages to make an impact. Shamil Shams reports from Karachi. (23.11.2019)  

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

The powerful typhoon Kammuri has forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in the Philippines. It has severely disrupted travel, work and school in the archipelago nation. (03.12.2019)  

Related content

Philippinen Vorbereitungen vor tropischem Wirbelsturm «Kammuri»

Philippines: Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri hits 02.12.2019

Residents of mountainous and coastal regions in dozens of provinces have been evacuated as the country braces for its 20th typhoon this year. Manila's international airport will close on Tuesday as a precaution.

Philippinen Taifun Kammuri

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands 03.12.2019

The powerful typhoon Kammuri has forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in the Philippines. It has severely disrupted travel, work and school in the archipelago nation.

Hitzewelle Sommer 2018 | Deutschland, Düsseldorf

Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events 04.12.2019

As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard.

Advertisement