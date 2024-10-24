Philippines: Tropical storm Trami leaves more than 20 dead

Trami made landfall on the northeastern coast of Luzon island and has caused at least 24 deaths while forcing tens of thousands to flee.

A severe tropical storm in the Philippines unleashed widespread flooding and landslides that have killed at least 24 people, according to local authorities Thursday.

More than 150,000 people have been forced to flee their homes after Tropical Storm Trami — known locally as Tropical Cyclone Kristine — made landfall on the country's main island of Luzon in the northeast of the archipelago.

Drowning and landslides, the cause of most deaths

Trami made landfall near the town of Divilacan in Isabela province. Schools and businesses in the path of the weather system were ordered closed.

According to the national weather service, the eye of the storm passed over the northern Philippines' mountainous interior as of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Thursday with maximum sustained wind speeds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour.

Thousands of people have needed to be rescued from flooded areas after Tropical Storm Tami made landfall Image: Philippine Coast Guard/AP Photo/picture alliance

Most of the deaths from the storm over the past few days were due to flooding and landslides in the central Bicol region, southeast of Manila, including Naga city.

"We have 20 dead [throughout the Bicol region]," regional police chief Brigadier-General Andre Dizon told reporters on Thursday, adding that the final figure was yet to be finalized.

Many of those needing to be rescued had to be plucked to safety from the roofs of their homes Image: Michelle Ricasio/AP Photo/picture alliance

Villages submerged, rescue operations underway

Members of the Philippine Coast guard and the military are involved in rescue operations in affected areas.

Around 1,500 police officers have also been deployed for disaster-mitigation work, Dizon said.

Thousands of villagers who were trapped in floodwaters, have been rescued by government forces however, many more needed to be saved on Thursday in the Bicol region, including some on roofs.

"We can't rescue them all at once because there are so many and we need additional motorboats," Dizon told The Associated Press.

"We're looking for ways to deliver food and water to those who were trapped but could not be evacuated right away."

The weather service warned of heavy to intense rainfall, flooding and landslides and storm surges for areas in the north.

The Philippines on average experiences around 20 tropical storms annually which often result in heavy rains, strong winds and landslides.

kb/wmr (Reuters, AP, AFP)