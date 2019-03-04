 Philippines: Thousands evacuate as volcano spews ash | News | DW | 12.01.2020

News

Philippines: Thousands evacuate as volcano spews ash

Local authorities have issued an evacuation order as the Taal volcano shows signs of an impending eruption. Taal has not erupted in decades, but one catastrophic event in 1911 killed over 1,000 people.

Taal volcano

Thousands of people were being evacuated south of the Philippine capital of Manila on Sunday as the Taal Volcano began to send clouds of ash and stone into the sky.

The volcanic activity, if it continues, means that Taal will likely erupt "within days to within weeks," Renato Solidum, chief of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told French news agency AFP.

Located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) away from Manila, Taal is one of the country's most active volcanoes, although it has not had a major eruption since 1977. A catastrophic eruption in 1911 claimed 1,335 lives.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council suggested that about 8,000 residents in the area should be evacuated.

Flights have also been temporarily suspended in and out of Manila airport.

Ash reportedly reached as far as the province of Cavite, directly south of Manila. Regional government officials have canceled school classes for Monday and warned residents to stay indoors.

es/stb (AFP, Reuters)

