Asia

Philippines targets Oxfam, other rights groups, as 'communist fronts'

The Philippine government has tagged international humanitarian organizations and religious groups as "communist fronts" in what activists say is a systematic crackdown on human rights. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila.

Philippine military personnel in Manila

International humanitarian organizations are the latest to be targeted by the Philippine government as anti-state outfits, say activists.

Earlier this month, the country's Department of National Defense released a list of organizations that are allegedly acting as a front for local "communist terrorist groups.” Oxfam, a UK-based non-governmental organization, is one of the organizations on the list.

Oxfam International and Oxfam UK were mentioned as "foreign funding agencies wittingly or unwittingly providing funds to communist terrorist groups."

Oxfam denied the government allegations in a statement. "We are a development and humanitarian organization, not a 'front for local communist terror groups,'" it said.

Security forces also raided offices of "red-tagged" organizations in the capital Manila and central Philippines, arresting at least 57 people.

Read more: Dissent unwelcome in the Philippines: Vice President Leni Robredo

Why 'red-tagging' is dangerous

Activists say that "red-tagging" is part of a government crackdown on rights defenders.

A 2007 report by Philip Alston, then United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary Executions, revealed an "appallingly high number of political killings in the Philippines." The report also shed light on the "omnipresent" role of the security forces in targeting activists and a prevalent culture of impunity.

Human rights lawyer Krissy Conti told DW that there are similarities between the extrajudicial killings outlined in the Alston report and the current situation in the Philippines.

"There is a similar pattern. First, they vilify opponents by 'red-tagging' them. Then follows extrajudicial killings," said Conti, a member of the National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL), which is a nationwide association of human rights lawyers working closely with grassroots organizations and minority groups.

Watch video 02:18

Press freedom fragile in Philippines - Rappler under fire

Conti slammed the sweeping red-tagging by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, saying it encompasses universities, peasant groups, media, and most recently, international human rights organizations.

"The crackdown is widespread; it is targeting anyone who shows dissent," Conti said.

"We have seen the Duterte administration's capacity for violence. The red-tagging is meant to scare, sideline and silence anyone associated with the opposition," Conti added.

Read more: UN rights body launches probe into Philippines drug war deaths

Duterte is 'obliterating' dissent

The government denied claims of harassment by human rights groups.

"No one is above the law. Claiming that they are legitimate organizations does not make them exempt from legal processes," said Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, a spokesperson for the armed forces of the Philippines.

The government also defended its counter-insurgency initiatives under the "whole of nation" approach that was recently approved by the president.

"Under the approach, local government units and members of the community will take the lead in providing solutions to finally put an end to the decades-long communist rebellion in the country," reads a part of the executive order.

Migrante International, a Filipino labor rights group, warned against such measures against humanitarian groups. Joanna Concepcion, the organization's chairperson, told DW that the country's authorities are targeting Migrante's outreach programs to tag its foreign chapters

She also criticized the government's "whole of nation" approach, saying it institutionalized actions against legitimate dissent in the garb of counter-terrorism measures.

"This is part of the Duterte government's scheme to obliterate democratic space that has been protected by grassroots advocacy groups," Concepcion underlined.

Read more: Police in Philippines re-launch crackdown on illegal drugs

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


