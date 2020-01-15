 Philippines: Taal volcano residents turn ash and plastic waste into bricks | News | DW | 18.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Philippines: Taal volcano residents turn ash and plastic waste into bricks

A Philippine city blanketed in ash has turned adversity into an opportunity. In a time of disaster, residents have got creative by mixing volcano ash and trash to help reconstruct communities ravaged by Taal.

Bricks made of ash (Reuters/A. Portugal)

Residents from the Filipino city of Binan are mixing ash spewed from the Taal volcano with plastic waste to make bricks and rebuild houses and schools.

After the Taal volcano erupted last week, environmental officials in the region tried to come up with an inventive and more sustainable response to the country's persistent problems with pollution and frequent natural disasters.

"Instead of just piling up the ashfall somewhere, we are able to turn it into something useful. And it includes plastics, too," said city environmental officer Rodelio Lee.

The mayor of Binan asked residents to collect the fine gray ash shrouding homes, cars and roads and put it in sacks to be sent to a state-owned factory.

The ash is then combined with sand, cement and discarded plastic to create around 5,000 bricks per day for local building projects damaged since Taal.

"When the ash came, we thought we’d exchange the white sand which we mix with plastics to be converted into bricks with ash. We did it and they came out sturdy," city Mayor Walfredo Dimaguila told Reuters.

"What we plan is to turn them into hollow blocks and bricks and sell them to interested companies," he said, adding that the proceeds would be donated to residents affected by the volcano.

  • A family evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City on Monday. (Reuters/E. Lopez)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Making an escape

    A family living near the Taal volcano evacuates Lemery, Batangas City. Over 16,000 people were evacuated from areas surrounding the eruption on Monday.

  • Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano covers Tagaytay City on Monday. (Reuters/J. A. Abuan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Covered in dust

    Ashfall after the eruption of the Taal volcano covers Tagaytay City on Monday. Facemasks sold out in cities across Luzon, while over 500 flights from Manila's international airport were canceled. One person also died following a car crash due to zero-visibility conditions on the road.

  • Residents cover their heads to protect themselves from ash and mud (Imago Images/Pacific Press Agency/J. Mataro )

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Rains of ash, mud and stones

    In the nearby town of Talisay, ordinary umbrellas were no use against the thick ash, mud and even stones that began to rain down as people prepared for evacuation. The volcano lies around 65 kilometers (45 miles) south of the capital, Manila, where some parts of the city have also enacted mandatory evacuation orders.

  • Smokes column viewed from Cavite (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Favila)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    'Explosive eruption'

    Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, but also one of the most active in the Philippines — although it has not erupted since 1977. An eruption in 1911 claimed more than 1,000 lives, and authorities have warned of a possible "explosive eruption" to come.

  • Residents of Cavite province evacuate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Thousands forced to leave

    More than 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate from the Cavite province between Manila and Taal on Sunday. The area next to the small volcano is a tourist attraction, bringing thousands to the area. Over 6,000 had successfully left the area by Sunday evening.

  • Lightning strikes the smoke column of Taal volcano (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Flights disrupted

    The huge column of ash, which was struck by lightning on Sunday evening, also caused all flights in and out of Manila's international airport to be suspended. The Philippine Institute of of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to four out of five, meaning that a hazardous eruption could take place at any time.

  • Residents watch outbreak of Taal volcano in the Philippines (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Immense column of smoke

    Residents watched from afar as Taal Volcano in the Philippines spewed smoke to heights of up to 15 kilometers (9 miles) on Sunday. Seismologists have predicted a major eruption. Villages on the edge of the lake where the volcano is located have been evacuated.

  • A person makes a phone call while covered in ash (Getty Images/E. Acayan)

    Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

    Ash covers everything

    Ash has mixed with rainwater, covering residents trying to evacuate. People in the Philippines are painfully aware of the havoc that nature can wreak, after a typhoon over Christmas destroyed homes and claimed lives.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


Read more: Amid plastic deluge, Southeast Asia refuses Western waste

Sustainable solutions

The Philippines also faces a waste crisis, with a 2019 report saying the country uses a "shocking" amount of single-use plastic and that almost 60 billion throwaway sachets were used.

Taal, located on the island of Luzon, is one the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes. The restive volcano began spewing ash, gas and steam on January 12.

The Philippines, positioned on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" zone of seismic activity, faces periodic volcanic eruptions.

Read more: How dangerous are bushfires and volcanic ash for the lungs?

Rebuilding lives one brick at a time

Several buildings close to Taal volcano were destroyed as heavy ash crushed makeshift roofs and knocked-over trees. Jets of lava and 15km (9 miles) walls of ash have sent more than 70,000 people into emergency evacuation centers.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes with many unsure whether they still have homes to return to.

Authorities warn that a much more serious eruption could happen anytime.

"When Batangas is in recovery, we will bring the bricks there for building schools, community halls and livelihood centers so what we can give back what Taal has given us," Dimaguila said. "The misfortune of our neighbors in Batangas is there. Let’s transform this into opportunity."

Watch video 01:42

The Philippines remains on alert for volcanic activity

mvb/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Philippines: Thousands evacuate as volcano spews ash

Local authorities have issued an evacuation order as Taal Volcano shows signs of an impending eruption. Taal has not erupted in decades, but one catastrophic event in 1911 killed over 1,000 people. (12.01.2020)  

Philippines: Volcano spews lava as eruption risk looms

Red-hot lava has started gushing from a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila. Authorities have made plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands, warning of a potential "hazardous explosive eruption" still to come. (13.01.2020)  

How dangerous are bushfires and volcanic ash for the lungs?

Can breathing masks protect you against the biting smoke of the bush fires in Australia or the ash rain in the Philippines? How does the body react to the particles - and who is particularly at risk? (14.01.2020)  

Amid plastic deluge, Southeast Asia refuses Western waste

After a Chinese ban, a rise in plastic trash exports to Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines causes a political stink. (04.07.2019)  

Philippines volcano: Residents warned to stay away

The Taal volcano in the Philippines has spewed lava and ash for three straight days. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and authorities warn that it could erupt at any moment. (14.01.2020)  

Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures

With Taal Volcano showing signs of an impending eruption, local authorities have issued an evacuation order. Taal has not erupted in decades, but one catastrophic event in 1911 killed more than 1,000 people. (13.01.2020)  

WWW links

DW News Registration Link

DW News Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Philippines remains on alert for volcanic activity  

Related content

Symbolbild | Philippinen | Ausbruch Vulkan

The Philippines remains on alert for volcanic activity 15.01.2020

The Philippines remains on high alert for a bigger and more catastrophic eruption of the country's second-most active volcano. Taal has been spewing lava, rocks and huge amounts of ash into the air for days, displacing more than 80,000 people.

Philippinen | Ausbruch Vulkan Taal

Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash — in pictures 13.01.2020

With Taal Volcano showing signs of an impending eruption, local authorities have issued an evacuation order. Taal has not erupted in decades, but one catastrophic event in 1911 killed more than 1,000 people.

Philippinen | Ausbruch Vulkan Taal

Philippines: Thousands evacuate as volcano spews ash 12.01.2020

Local authorities have issued an evacuation order as Taal Volcano shows signs of an impending eruption. Taal has not erupted in decades, but one catastrophic event in 1911 killed over 1,000 people.

Advertisement