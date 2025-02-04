Philippines: Sex ed bill targets rising teen pregnancies

A proposed bill to prevent teen pregnancy in the Philippines has sparked heated debates, with conservative groups claiming that its provisions promote sexual activity among young children.

Lawmakers in the Philippines who back the "Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy" bill said that making "comprehensive sexuality education" (CSE) mandatory for school children would help address the high rate of teen pregnancies in the conservative, mainly Catholic, nation.

The Senate bill would require the government to promote "age-appropriate" and compulsory CSE in schools that is "medically accurate, culturally sensitive, rights-based, and inclusive and non-discriminatory."

However, Maria Lourdes Sereno of Project Dalisay, a church-based coalition that opposes the bill, said that the bill disregarded "parental authority" over the kind of information children should receive about sexuality.

The Philippines has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancies in the Asia-Pacific region Image: Depositphotos/IMAGO

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last month expressed his disapproval of the bill, stating he would veto it if passed in its current form, labeling certain elements as "abhorrent."

That prompted the bill's lead author, Senator Risa Hontiveros, to remove references to international CSE standards, minors' access without parental consent, and reinforce parental authority and religious freedom.

Frustrated by the ongoing debates and lack of progress, Child Rights Network, an alliance advancing child rights legislation, backed the amended bill to ease concerns and ensure its passage, stressing the urgency of tackling teen pregnancy.

"The magnitude of early unintended pregnancy alone is staggering," Junice Melgar, executive director of Likhaan, an NGO that focuses on reproductive health and rights for women and marginalized groups, told DW.

Teen pregnancy problem

In 2019, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reported that the Philippines had one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Southeast Asia, with more than 500 adolescents becoming pregnant and giving birth daily.

In 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte declared the prevention of teenage pregnancies a national priority in the Philippines.

Sex education legislated under the Reproductive Health Law has been implemented in selected schools since 2020, although it is not mandatory in private schools, many of which are run by the Catholic Church.

Teenage pregnancies - what are the risks? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cycle of teen pregnancy

Kessa Duzon was 14 when she had her first child. She was in the seventh grade and not using birth control.

"I heard about family planning but it did not occur to me that I should use it. I really didn't know anything about how you get pregnant," she told DW.

According to government data , the number of women who gave birth below the age of 15 increased by 35% in 2022. An estimated 22,000 teenage girls have experienced repeat pregnancies.

Duzon's five girlfriends, the oldest of whom is 19, each already has one child. Their conversations around sex, relationships, and birth control mostly revolve around love and romance.

"What we knew was that if you're meant to be with someone, you will get pregnant. Even if he puts it in just a little bit," said Duzon.

After the birth of her first baby, Duzon tried to access birth control at her local health clinic. She was told that she did not need it because she was breastfeeding and this would serve as a natural form of birth control. Duzon got pregnant a few months after giving birth.

Now, at 17, Duzon is juggling two babies, aged 2 and 3. Recently, she went back to school and hopes to finish high school so she can work in a call center. Her partner, 19, works at the fish port and makes about $6 (around €5.80) a day — if he is lucky.

"Life is hard. I wish I knew more about birth control before having babies," Duzon told DW.

Who's really messaging you on OnlyFans? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Empowering youth through education

The Roots of Health Clinic (ROH) in the southwestern Philippine province of Palawan, sees many cases of repeat teen pregnancy like Duzon's where a teenager has two or more children before the age of 20.

"Most of our clients say that they want to access services because they want to stay in school or go back to school. Young people are trying to be responsible," Evangelista, who works at ROH, told DW.

Parents are trying to be responsible, too. Often, the ROH staff see a parent, older sibling or a partner accompanying a young woman to the clinic. In compliance with health protocols, ROH provides services to young people under 18 only with parental consent.

In a Senate hearing, the work of ROH was cited as a factor in lowering teen pregnancy rates in Palawan.

ROH has been providing comprehensive sexuality education in Palawan for over a decade, reaching over 100,000 young people.

In addition, ROH also works with the local government to improve contraceptive services and increase access to them.

"We have not just copied what is being done internationally [for sex education]. We have created materials for the Philippines with Filipino learners in mind," said Evangelista.

"Our experience in Palawan shows that comprehensive sexuality education and access to services saves lives, empowers people, and helps prevent abuse," said Evangelista.

"It is about equipping young people with knowledge and skills to make informed choices about their bodies."

The Philippine Senate is expected to schedule a floor debate for the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy bill after the legislature returns in June following the May 12 midterm elections.

Ryna Brito - her rise to the head of an airline To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Keith Walker