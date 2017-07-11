Philippines: Scores dead as officials assess Typhoon Rai damage

At least 63 people have died in the Bohol province of central Philippines after Typhoon Rai battered the archipelago this week, regional Governor Arthur Yap said on Sunday.

Several others are missing or injured and Yap suggested that fatalities would likely rise given the devastation from the typhoon.

Yap was only reporting numbers he received after speaking with 33 out of 48 mayors since communication lines remained down in several areas. He ordered mayors to invoke their emergency powers to secure food and water for people, saying a strain on water supplies was an urgent problem at the moment.

Yap posted statements on Facebook, telling people it was clear to him that damage in Bohol was "great and all-encompassing."

More than 400, 000 people were housed in temporary shelters as of Sunday, the country's national disaster agency said in its daily morning update on the situation. The government previously said around 780,000 people had been affected, which included people housed at temporary shelters.

Typhoon Rai devastated homes, uprooted trees, blew roofs over

In Dinagat islands, in the south, 10 people died, provincial chief information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo said. It is not clear whether these deaths are also included in the official tally from the disaster agency, which remained at 31.

The national disaster agency said it was waiting on an official report from Bohol before it could update its death toll.

Typhoon Rai, among the most powerful storms to have hit Philippines this year, has moved toward the South China Sea.

