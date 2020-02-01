Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

The Philippines on Sunday became the first country to report a death from the coronavirus outbreak outside of China, a Chinese man who traveled from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease.

The 44-year-old man appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines. He was admitted to the hospital in Manila after experiencing fever, cough and sore throat.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines, told reporters.

"However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicenter of this outbreak," Abeyasinghe added.

Authorities in the Philippines confirmed two cases of the virus including the man who died and a 38-year-old female who had traveled from Wuhan to the Philippines with the victim. The woman has been quarantined at a hospital in Manila.

Governments worldwide stepped up their response to the virus, including in South Korea

Coronavirus deaths surge in China

On Saturday, Chinese health authorities reported 45 deaths from the coronavirus, with 32 of the fatalities in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. The newly reported fatalities bring the death toll of the virus in mainland China from 259 up to 304.

There were 1,921 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday, all of them in Hubei province. The total number of infections currently stands at more than 14,380, according to Chinese authorities.

Around the world, several countries have so far reported cases of the flu-type virus and governments stepped up their response to the disease. Australia on Saturday joined the US and Singapore in banning foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering their territories.



People evacuated from Wuhan to Germany will spend two weeks quarantines in military barracks

Germany coronavirus evacuees quarantined

In Germany, 124 evacuees, including 102 with German nationality, arrived on a German Air Force flight on Saturday evening at Frankfurt airport from Wuhan, China.

They were transported to military barracks in Germersheim, about 120 kilometers (70 miles) south of Frankfurt, where they will kept be under observation for 14 days.

Eleven of the returnees were taken to the Frankfurt university clinic, with one woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

"One case is a so-called case-in-clarification," said Kai Klose, minister for social affairs and integration in the state of Hesse. The other 10 patients were suffering from medical complaints that were not connected with the virus. Germany on Saturday had eight confirmed cases of the virus.

A further German national was also infected with the virus in Spain, reported the Spanish ministry for health on Saturday. The man will be treated in isolation on the canary island of La Gomera, said the ministry. He had been in close contact with an infected person in Germany before travelling to Spain.



