Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

The Philippines on Sunday became the first country to report a death from the coronavirus outbreak outside of China, a Chinese man who traveled from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease.

The 44-year-old man appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines. He was admitted to hospital in Manila after experiencing fever, cough and sore throat and later developed severe pneumonia.

"This is the first reported death outside China," Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines, told reporters.

"However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak," Abeyasinghe added.

Authorities in the Philippines confirmed two cases of the virus including the man who died and a 38-year-old female who had traveled from Wuhan to the Philippines with the victim. The woman remains in hospital isolation in Manila.

Governments worldwide stepped up their response to the virus, including in South Korea

Coronavirus deaths surge in China

The death comes as the number of lives claimed by a new coronavirus jumped to over 300 on Saturday in China, according to authorities.

An additional 45 victims brought the number of lives claimed by the virus in mainland China from 259 up to 304. All of the deaths reported on Saturday by Chinese officials were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Out of those whose deaths were reported on Saturday in China, 32 were in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei province. The number of those infected in Hubei also rose with 1,921 new cases recorded on Saturday, taking total infected with coronavirus to more than 14,380, according to Chinese authorities.

Around the world, several countries have so far reported cases of the flu-type virus and governments stepped up their response to the disease. Australia on Saturday joined the US and Singapore in banning foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering their territories.



People evacuated from Wuhan to Germany will spend two weeks quarantines in military barracks

Germany coronavirus evacuees quarantined

In Germany, 124 evacuees, including 102 with German nationality, arrived on a German Air Force flight on Saturday evening at Frankfurt airport from Wuhan, China.

They were transported to military barracks in Germersheim, about 120 kilometers south of Frankfurt, where they will be under observation for 14 days.

A total of 11 returnees were taken to the Frankfurt university clinic, with one woman suspected of being infected with the 2019-nCoV virus.

"One case is a so-called case-in-clarification," said Kai Klose, minister for social affairs and integration in the state of Hesse. The other 10 patients were suffering from medical complaints that were not connected with the virus. Germany on Saturday had eight confirmed cases of the virus.

A further German national was also infected with the virus in Spain, reported the Spanish ministry for health on Saturday. The man will be treated in isolation on the canary island of La Gomera, said the ministry. He had been in close contact with an infected person in Germany before travelling to Spain.



Watch video 02:06 Share Coronavirus crisis in China Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X9Fj China battles coronavirus outbreak

kmm/bw (dpa,AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.