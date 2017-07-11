Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte announces departure from politics

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, said on Saturday that he will not stand for election next year and would step away from politics.

Duterte came to power in 2016. He said he will not stand for election as either president or vice president in the upcoming June 2022 elections.

"The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution" to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

"Today I announce my retirement from politics," he added.

Duterte backtracks vice presidency plan

The leader of the PDP-Laban party had announced in August that he intended to run for the vice presidency at the end of his six-year term in the top job. The constitution limits president's to just one term in office.

Duterte's longtime aid and personal assistant Christopher "Bong" Go announced his candidacy for the position of vice president on Saturday, alongside Duterte.

The party had previously been pushing Go to succeed him as president. Some had believed that Duterte would then force Go to resign, leaving him once again as the country's president.

Opponents had said they plannned on challenging Duterte's run for vice president in the country's Supreme Court.

The outgoing president is currently the subject of an investigation by the International Criminal Court over his human rights record during his "war on drugs," that left some 6,000 people dead. Rights groups estimate that the number could be in the tens of thousands.

Other options on the table

Saturday's surprise announcement opens the way for Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to run for the position of president.

The current mayor of Davao said last month that she was not planning a run for higher office, saying she had agreed with her father that only one of them would run. With the elder Duterte now out of the race, some suspect she may take up his mantle.

She has been the frontrunner candidate in recent polls.

Candidate hopefuls have to register by Friday, but withdrawals and substitutions can still be registered until November 15. This leaves Duterte the option of a last minute change of heart, mimicking his 11-th hour entry into the 2016 elections which he ended up winning in a landslide.

Antonio La Vina, a professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine capital, told Reuters that the current president's announcement "allows Sara Duterte to run," but he could not rule out the possibility of the controversial leader changing his mind.

