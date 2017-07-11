Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte announces departure from politics

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, said on Saturday that he will not stand for election next year and would step away from politics.

Duterte came to power in 2016. He said he will not stand for election as either president or vice president in the upcoming June 2022 elections.

"The overwhelming... sentiment of the Filipinos is that I am not qualified and it would be a violation of the constitution to circumvent the law, the spirit of the constitution" to run for the vice presidency, Duterte said.

"Today I announce my retirement from politics," he added.

Duterte backtracks vice presidency plan

Duterte, the leader of the PDP-Laban party, announced in August that he intended to run for the vice presidency at the end of his six-year term in the top job.

The Philippines' constitution limits presidents to just one term in office. Critics said Duterte was running for vice president in an attempt to hold on to power after his presidential term expired.

Duterte's longtime aid and personal assistant Christopher "Bong" Go announced his candidacy for the position of vice president on Saturday, alongside Duterte.

The party had previously been pushing Go to succeed Duterte as president, amid speculation that Duterte would then force Go to resign, leaving him once again as president.

Opponents had said they planned on challenging Duterte's run for vice president in the Philippines' Supreme Court.

Duterte is currently the subject of an investigation by the International Criminal Court over his human rights record during his "war on drugs," which has left some 6,000 people dead. Rights groups estimate the true number could be in the tens of thousands.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



What comes next?

Saturday's surprise announcement could open the way for Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to run for president.

The current mayor of Davao had said last month that she was not planning to run for higher office, adding that she had agreed with her father that only one of them would run.

Duterte-Carpio has been the front-runner candidate in recent polls.

Candidate hopefuls must register by Friday, but withdrawals and substitutions can still be registered until November 15.

This could leave Duterte the option of a last-minute change of heart, mimicking his 11th hour entry into the 2016 election which he ended up winning in a landslide.

Antonio La Vina, a professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University in Manila, told the Reuters news agency that the current president's announcement "allows Sara Duterte to run," but he could not rule out the possibility of the controversial leader changing his mind.

