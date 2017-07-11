Philippines: Military plane crashes carrying more than 80 people

A C-130 plane carrying 92 passengers, including three pilots and five crew crashed while landing on Sunday, the country's defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. At least 17 people were killed.

"So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery is ongoing," Lorenzana said.

Emergency crews initially managed to save at least 40 people from the burning wreckage of the plane, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, some 1,000 kilometers south of Manila.

"It's very unfortunate," Philippines military chief General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters. "The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Many of the soldiers on board had recently completed their basic military training. They were being moved from the southern Cagayan de Oro city to the island to join a task force fighting terrorism in the predominantly Muslim province.

The region has a heavy military presence to counter operations against several militant groups that operate in the area, including Abu Sayyaf.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated...