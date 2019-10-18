Philippines massacre: Masterminds of Maguindanao killings convicted

A court in the Philippines has sentenced key suspects to life imprisonment after they were found guilty on 57 counts of murder.

The 2009 mass killing included 32 journalists in the city of Maguindanao and became known as the "Maguindanao massacre". Leaders of the Ampatuan family were convicted of orchestrating the killings in order to quash election challenges from a rival clan.

Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes sentenced a total of 30 suspects in the case. More than 50 other accused were acquitted in the case that involved more than 100 suspects.

The accused, among them many members of the Ampatuan dynasty, will face life sentences in jail, which in the Philippines means 40 years. There is no death penalty in the Philippines.

Those accused were also ordered by the judge to compensate the families of the victims. About 80 suspects of the 2009 murder remain at large.

What happened in 2009?

Mayor of the small Philippines town Ampatuan Jnr. led an armed group to block a seven-vehicle convoy carrying relatives and friends of a rival politician, Esmael Mangudadatu. Journalists had also joined the convoy.

Ampatuan and his followers opened fire on the convoy and took control of the convoy. Mutilated bodies were found in vans and cars.

The powerful Ampatuan family have consistently denied the charges and are expected to appeal this conviction.

Family and friends of the victims of the massacre have welcomed the ruling.

