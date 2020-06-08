Philippines journalist Maria Ressa found guilty in high-profile libel case

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was found guilty on Monday of cyber libel in a case seen as a blow to press freedom in the Philippines.

Ressa's associate Rey Santos Jr. wrote the story at the center of the libel case. Rappler, the news site Ressa leads, said both would post bail immediately after the verdict.

Although both were sentenced to up to six years in prison, they do not have to serve the sentence until they have exhausted all appeals. In their case, they can appeal up to the Supreme Court.

Before the trial, Ressa, who leads an online news outlet critical of President Rodrigo Duterte, said the verdict would have "an impact on press freedom, not just in the Philippines but I think all around the world."

The veteran journalist was named one of Time Magazine's Persons of the Year in 2018.

More to follow...

ls/sttb (dpa, AFP)

