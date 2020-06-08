 Philippines journalist Maria Ressa found guilty in high-profile libel case | News | DW | 15.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

PRESS FREEDOM

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa found guilty in high-profile libel case

A court in the Philippines has found a veteran journalist — who is a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte — guilty of cyber libel. The verdict is seen as a major blow to press freedom in the country.

Philipinnen Manila Maria Ressa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Marquez)

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was found guilty on Monday of cyber libel in a case seen as a blow to press freedom in the Philippines.

Ressa's associate Rey Santos Jr. wrote the story at the center of the libel case. Rappler, the news site Ressa leads, said both would post bail immediately after the verdict.

Although both were sentenced to up to six years in prison, they do not have to serve the sentence until they have exhausted all appeals. In their case, they can appeal up to the Supreme Court.

Before the trial, Ressa, who leads an online news outlet critical of President Rodrigo Duterte, said the verdict would have "an impact on press freedom, not just in the Philippines but I think all around the world."

The veteran journalist was named one of Time Magazine's Persons of the Year in 2018.

More to follow...

ls/sttb (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Philippinen Marawi Militär

Philippine anti-terrorism law triggers fear of massive rights abuses 08.06.2020

New anti-terrorism legislation will give greater powers to authorities to arrest people without a warrant and carry out surveillance. Activists say the law is aimed at intimidating dissidents. Ana P. Santos reports.

Manila Philippinen Polilzist mit e-Zigarette

UN report decries human rights violations in Philippines' war on drugs 04.06.2020

The UN said that President Duterte's war on drugs in the Philippines has sparked widespread killing with "near impunity" for offenders. The report called for an independent probe into human rights abuses in the country.

Philippines TV Sender Schließung ABS-CBN

Is Philippines muzzling free press amid coronavirus lockdown? 06.05.2020

The Philippine government's move to shut the nation's largest broadcaster is the latest affront to press freedom that has left millions of Filipinos cut off from access to vital information in the middle of a pandemic.

Advertisement