 Philippines: Imelda Marcos′ 90th birthday ends with hundreds falling sick | News | DW | 03.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Philippines: Imelda Marcos' 90th birthday ends with hundreds falling sick

Hundreds were rushed to hospital after thousands had gathered to celebrate Imelda Marcos' birthday. The former first lady and her family have made a political comeback after fleeing the country 30 years ago.

Fans of former first lady Imelda Marcos celebrate her 90th birthday in Manila, Philippines (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Widak)

Some 2,500 people gathered in a sports stadium in the capital Manila on Tuesday for a daylong celebration of Imelda Marcos' 90th birthday, yet the event was not the happy affair that many had hoped for.

After feasting on a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice, some 260 guests had to be hospitalized with food poisoning.

"Our ambulances took people to hospital after they complained of dizziness and vomiting. They apparently suffered from food poisoning," said Philippines Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon.

"I wasn't that hungry so I only ate the egg and a little steamed rice. I vomited and an ambulance took me to the Rizal Medical Center where I was given an IV drip. I blame the cook," one guest told news agency AFP after the event. "Everyone knows Madame is blameless since she was not the one who cooked."

The Marcos family offered an official apology and vowed to help those who fell ill.

Imelda Marcos dances with Ronald Reagan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

US President Ronald Reagan, seen here dancing with Imelda, welcomed Ferdinand and his wife to the US

Reagan's welcome

Imelda Marcos was the widow of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose regime was notorious for its corruption and brutality.

Read more: Philippines ex-dictator Ferdinand Marcos buried at the country's Heroes' Cemetery

An international pariah, Marcos was forced to flee the country in 1986 after a peaceful, army-backed revolt ousted him from power.

Marcos and his affiliates reportedly misappropriated at least $10 billion (€8.85 billion) in public funds during his reign.

Imelda Marcos gained notoriety when more than 2,700 pairs of luxury shoes and mountains of jewelry were discovered in the presidential palace after she and her family had fled to the US.

With the blessing of US President Ronald Reagan, the family was transported to Hawaii, where they lived in exile. Ferdinand Marcos died there three years later.

Ferdinand und Imelda Marcos deliver a press conference after landing in exile in Hawaii (picture-alliance/Photoreporters/Bentley)

Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos hold a press conference after fleeing to Hawaii with millions in cash, jewels, and weapons

Political comeback

After Ferdinand's death, Imelda and her children returned to the Philippines where they embarked on an astonishing political comeback.

The couple's son, Ferdinand junior, served as a representative from 2007 to 2010 and then in the Senate from 2010 to 2016. Their daughter, Imee, was elected to the Senate in May.

Imelda Marcos ended her third term in the country's House of Representatives last month, a position she held for nine years.

Imelda Marcos Philippines(picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Favila)

Despite being dogged by corruption charges for decades, Imelda Marcos has remained in power rather than behind bars

Read more: Filipinos 'outraged' by Marcos' burial

 

Criminal family with friends in high places

The former first lady is currently free on bail while she appeals a corruption conviction handed down last November. Marcos was found guilty of having used Swiss foundations as a vehicle to funnel some $200 million out of the country while her husband was in power.

The conviction could theoretically put her behind bars for decades, though Marcos has steadfastly denied all wrongdoing.

While the family is reviled by many, it also has admirers, including strongman President Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite public outcry, Duterte recently ordered former dictator Ferdinand Marcos' remains interred at the Heroes' Cemetery in Manila.

js/amp (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Philippines ex-dictator Ferdinand Marcos buried at the country's Heroes' Cemetery

Former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has been buried in the national Heroes' Cemetery. His belated burial with military honors was a campaign pledge of the recently-elected president, Rodrigo Duterte. (18.11.2016)  

Filipinos 'outraged' by Marcos' burial

Former Philippine president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos has been buried with military honors at the Heroes' Cemetery. Many people are expressing outrage at the decision. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (08.11.2016)  

Opposition to former dictator's burial tests Duterte's popularity

Philippine President Duterte faces opposition over his move to allow burial for former dictator Marcos. Critics also find similarities between Marcos' dictatorship and Duterte's rule. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (16.08.2016)  

Philippines swears in 'vigilante president' Duterte

The incoming president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has taken office vowing to launch a violent crack down on crimes and criminals. But critics fear his support for vigilantism will worsen the cycle of violence. (30.06.2016)  

Related content

Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Duterte confronts the limits of his power 20.08.2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he is "exasperated" and thinking about quitting the presidency. Who could take Duterte's place if he decides to step down? Ana P. Santos reports from Manila.

Philippinen, Jugend-Protest-Gruppe in den malt Zeichen für einen Protest zum Jahrestag des 100. Geburtstags des ehemaligen Diktators Ferdinand Marcos

Rodrigo Duterte under attack by 'Temperamental Brats' 21.09.2017

Tired of authoritarianism and drug war, young Filipinos are using social media to organize mass protests. They fear their country is heading toward a dictatorship under President Rodrigo Duterte. Ana P. Santos reports.

Philippinen Salvador Panelo, Rechtsberater von Rodrigo Duterte

Can anyone believe what Duterte says? 06.09.2018

When politicians can say everything and mean nothing, trash-talking strongmen like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are the result. DW's Conflict Zone meets Salvador Panelo, chief legal counsel to Duterte.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  