 Philippines: Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri hits | News | DW | 02.12.2019

News

Philippines: Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri hits

Residents of mountainous and coastal regions in dozens of provinces have been evacuated as the country braces for its 20th typhoon this year. Manila's international airport will close on Tuesday as a precaution.

  • People forced to flee their homes

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Massive disruption

    Typhoon Kammuri has caused widespread disruption to life in the Philippines, shutting down schools, offices and transport amid fierce winds and heavy rain. Over 483,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Bicol and nearby provinces. Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain.

  • People walk over sand bags

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Not the first one this year

    Kammuri, locally called Tisoy, is the 20th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, according to the weather bureau. It was expected to move past the country by Friday morning.

  • Plane on the runway

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Airport shut down

    The storm's potent gusts forced authorities to close Manila's international airport on Tuesday as a precaution. Nearly 500 flights were cancelled, and officials warned passengers not to come to the airport.

  • Residents help carry a wooden fishing boat into a secured area

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Stranded travelers

    The Philippines' coast guard also suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.

  • People walk as Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, makes landfall

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Rescheduling games

    The Philippines is currently hosting thousands of Southeast Asian athletes for biennial regional games that opened on Saturday and runs until December 11. The storm has forced organizers to postpone several events until later in the competition, among them surfing, kayak, windsurfing, polo, sailing, skateboarding and canoeing.

  • An overview of damages of the typhoon-affected coastal village of San Roque

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    A disaster-prone nation

    The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world's most disaster-prone nations. The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


The Philippines evacuated 200,000 people and will close its main international airport as Typhoon Kammuri made landfall on Monday night.

The 20th typhoon to hit the country this year, Typhoon Kammuri (also called Tisoy) made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, on the southeastern part of Luzon Island, at 11:00 p.m. local time (1500 UTC), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon is packing maximum wind speeds of 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour), PAGASA reported, and will continue to bring violent winds and intense rainfall as it tears through the country.

Read moreDisplaced - The Climate Exodus

The country's disaster agency said 200,000 people living in coastal and mountainous areas had been evacuated from dozens of provinces in southern Luzon due to fears of flooding and landslides.

The cyclone is expected to blow near Manila at midday on Tuesday.

Residents evacuate their area in preparation for the coming of Typhoon Kammuri in Legazpi, Albay province, southeast of Manila.

The Philippines is bracing for the 20th typhoon to hit this year

All four terminals of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be closed from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday as a precaution.

Schools in affected provinces were also closed.

Read more:Relocating to escape flooding in Manila — a blessing or a curse?

Officials have warned of storm surges of up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet), according to the Office of Civil Defense.

"We're aiming for zero casualties and we can attain that with preemptive evacuations,'' said Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government's disaster response agency.

The Philippines is currently hosting thousands of athletes from the region for the Southeast Asia Games which are set to run through December 11. Windsurfing and canoeing competitions scheduled for Tuesday have been suspended.

Watch video 05:19

Manila: fleeing rising water levels

mmc/ng (AP, Reuters)

